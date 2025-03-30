or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Armie Hammer
OK LogoNEWS

Armie Hammer 'Has a Long Road Ahead of Him to Work His Way Back Into the Public Eye' After Cannibal Scandal: 'He’s Pounding the Pavement'

Photo of Armie Hammer
Source: mega

After his fall from grace, a source said Armie Hammer wants to 'share his story' in hopes of winning back fans and resuming his acting career.

By:

March 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Armie Hammer is eager to put his sexual assault accusations and cannibalism scandal behind him so he can revive his Hollywood career.

The actor has been slowly making his way back into showbiz after his 2021 drama caused him to retreat from the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer long road work back public eye cannibalism scandal
Source: mega

Armie Hammer 'is pounding the pavement' trying to revive his acting career after his scandal, said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

"Armie knows he still has a long road ahead of him to work his way back into the public eye but he’s not letting that discourage him," a source told a news outlet. "He’s pounding the pavement, calling every contact he has to remind them he’s still alive and wants to work."

As OK! reported, multiple women claimed the Gossip Girl alum, 38, sexually assaulted them and said he informed them of his cannibalistic fantasies.

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-two denied the accusations and insisted all of the intimate interactions he had with different women were consensual.

Nonetheless, the drama prompted his agency to drop him, and he was also cut from projects, as his role in 2022's Shotgun Wedding went to Josh Duhamel.

The LAPD eventually conducted an investigation and didn't charge him with anything, citing insufficient evidence.

Since being cleared of any wrongdoing, he's started to publicly open up about the ordeal to try and prove he's become a better man.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer long road work back public eye cannibalism scandal
Source: mega

The actor was accused of having cannibalistic fantasies and sexually assaulting more than one woman, though he was cleared in an investigation.

MORE ON:
Armie Hammer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Reality is, in order for investors to back a movie he’s in, he needs to win back the public’s approval," the source said of his plan. "Telling his story on all these podcasts and trying to connect that way and convince people he’s changed is one of the only paths towards that available to him right now."

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer long road work back public eye cannibalism scandal
Source: @ArmieHammerTime/youtube

The star has been discussing his past and future on his podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s done a ton of therapy and he’s willing to share a lot of what he uncovered in the hopes people will understand him better and be able to forgive him and want to see him on their screens again," the insider explained.

The star is certainly in need of Hollywood-sized paychecks, as last year, he admitted he was selling his truck for cash.

"Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore," Hammer said of his beloved car after leaving his hideout in the Cayman Islands.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer long road work back public eye cannibalism scandal
Source: mega

Hammer co-parents two children with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

It's believed the Call Me by Your name actor is currently single, with his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, 42, being finalized in 2023. The two first separated before his shocking scandal but lived together with their two children during the pandemic.

In Touch Weekly reported on the efforts Hammer's making to try and revive his career.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.