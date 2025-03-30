Armie Hammer 'Has a Long Road Ahead of Him to Work His Way Back Into the Public Eye' After Cannibal Scandal: 'He’s Pounding the Pavement'
Armie Hammer is eager to put his sexual assault accusations and cannibalism scandal behind him so he can revive his Hollywood career.
The actor has been slowly making his way back into showbiz after his 2021 drama caused him to retreat from the spotlight.
"Armie knows he still has a long road ahead of him to work his way back into the public eye but he’s not letting that discourage him," a source told a news outlet. "He’s pounding the pavement, calling every contact he has to remind them he’s still alive and wants to work."
As OK! reported, multiple women claimed the Gossip Girl alum, 38, sexually assaulted them and said he informed them of his cannibalistic fantasies.
The dad-of-two denied the accusations and insisted all of the intimate interactions he had with different women were consensual.
Nonetheless, the drama prompted his agency to drop him, and he was also cut from projects, as his role in 2022's Shotgun Wedding went to Josh Duhamel.
The LAPD eventually conducted an investigation and didn't charge him with anything, citing insufficient evidence.
Since being cleared of any wrongdoing, he's started to publicly open up about the ordeal to try and prove he's become a better man.
"Reality is, in order for investors to back a movie he’s in, he needs to win back the public’s approval," the source said of his plan. "Telling his story on all these podcasts and trying to connect that way and convince people he’s changed is one of the only paths towards that available to him right now."
"He’s done a ton of therapy and he’s willing to share a lot of what he uncovered in the hopes people will understand him better and be able to forgive him and want to see him on their screens again," the insider explained.
The star is certainly in need of Hollywood-sized paychecks, as last year, he admitted he was selling his truck for cash.
"Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore," Hammer said of his beloved car after leaving his hideout in the Cayman Islands.
It's believed the Call Me by Your name actor is currently single, with his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, 42, being finalized in 2023. The two first separated before his shocking scandal but lived together with their two children during the pandemic.
In Touch Weekly reported on the efforts Hammer's making to try and revive his career.