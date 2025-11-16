Lucille Ball Trashed 'Loser' Desi Arnaz in Resurfaced 1977 Barbara Walters Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Desi Arnaz may have loved Lucy, but Lucille Ball did not adore her husband as much as he did. A resurfaced interview with the comedian has been making the rounds online, with Ball shedding a harsh light on her relationship with her on-screen partner in crime. The chat with Barbara Walters aired back in 1977, and Ball called Arnaz, whom she divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage, a "loser."

Article continues below advertisement

The I Love Lucy icon was asked by Walters at the time how her marriage to Arnaz was broken, to which she responded: "That was his problem." "We certainly did have everything and worked very hard to get it — two beautiful children, and what else can you ask for. I think if Desi were here right now, he would agree," the Hollywood producer added. Ball and the Cuban-born bandleader starred in the wholesome 1950s CBS sitcom together, and they had two children together in real life, Lucie Désirée Arnaz, 74, and Desi Jr. Arnaz, 72.

Article continues below advertisement

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

Source: REELZ Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz married in 1940 and split in 1960.

After her divorce, Lucille wed comedian Gary Morton in 1961. Remarking on her second marriage, she said Gary was "not a loser" and called him "sweet." "I married a loser before," she stated. I Love Lucy aired from 1951 until 1957 and featured Desi as Ricky Ricardo, with Lucille as his wife and as the titular character.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lucille and Desi Eloped After 6 Months of Dating

Source: MEGA Lucille Ball met Desi Arnaz on set of the 1940 film 'Too Many Girls.'

While on screen, the fiery couple acted lovey-dovey while behind-the-scenes, their union was crumbling. Desi reportedly had several affairs throughout their marriage. They first met on set of the 1940 film Too Many Girls, and they eloped after just a six-month courtship. “Eloping with Desi was the most daring thing I ever did in my life,” Lucille said at one point. “I knew I shouldn’t have married him, but that was one of the biggest attractions.”

Source: MEGA Lucille Ball and Gary Morton married in 1961 and stayed together until her death in 1989.