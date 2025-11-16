Lucille Ball Trashed 'Loser' Desi Arnaz in Resurfaced 1977 Barbara Walters Interview
Nov. 16 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Desi Arnaz may have loved Lucy, but Lucille Ball did not adore her husband as much as he did.
A resurfaced interview with the comedian has been making the rounds online, with Ball shedding a harsh light on her relationship with her on-screen partner in crime.
The chat with Barbara Walters aired back in 1977, and Ball called Arnaz, whom she divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage, a "loser."
The I Love Lucy icon was asked by Walters at the time how her marriage to Arnaz was broken, to which she responded: "That was his problem."
"We certainly did have everything and worked very hard to get it — two beautiful children, and what else can you ask for. I think if Desi were here right now, he would agree," the Hollywood producer added.
Ball and the Cuban-born bandleader starred in the wholesome 1950s CBS sitcom together, and they had two children together in real life, Lucie Désirée Arnaz, 74, and Desi Jr. Arnaz, 72.
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage
After her divorce, Lucille wed comedian Gary Morton in 1961. Remarking on her second marriage, she said Gary was "not a loser" and called him "sweet."
"I married a loser before," she stated.
I Love Lucy aired from 1951 until 1957 and featured Desi as Ricky Ricardo, with Lucille as his wife and as the titular character.
Lucille and Desi Eloped After 6 Months of Dating
While on screen, the fiery couple acted lovey-dovey while behind-the-scenes, their union was crumbling. Desi reportedly had several affairs throughout their marriage.
They first met on set of the 1940 film Too Many Girls, and they eloped after just a six-month courtship.
“Eloping with Desi was the most daring thing I ever did in my life,” Lucille said at one point. “I knew I shouldn’t have married him, but that was one of the biggest attractions.”
“My friends gave the marriage six months,” Lucille stated. “I gave it six weeks.”
Despite their divorce, they still kept close tabs on each other and remained cordial. According to Lucie, Desi, who died in 1986, wanted to talk to Lucille shortly before his passing.
"I could hear her say, 'I love you.' She said it five times in a row. And he was nodding and saying, 'I love you too, honey,'" Lucie told People in 2022 about Lucille's phone call to Desi. "He died in my arms. None of us realized it at the time, but the day they last spoke was November 30, their wedding anniversary."