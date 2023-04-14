'I Love Lucy' Secrets Revealed: The Scene Ricky Refused To Do, The Star Who Backstabbed Ball & The Affair The Rocked The Show

Desi, no stranger to the bottle himself, hired Frawley anyway — but warned the actor that if he missed a single day of work for being hungover, he would hang him out to dry. Frawley toed the line, but he had another issue. He and screen spouse Vance couldn’t stand each other! She said, “No one will believe I’m married to that old coot.”

But — oops — Frawley, who was 21 years her senior and just as grouchy as his character, overheard her ranting, and from then on any goodwill between the couple vanished. Frawley referred to Vance as “that sack of doorknobs” or just “that b****.”

When Frawley passed away on March 3, 1966, Vance was out eating with her husband, and reportedly shouted to the other diners, “Champagne for everybody!”

Lucy and Ricky, who was Cuban, were one of the first “mixed race” couples on TV back then. And it caused some uncomfortable situations. The first was that network bosses said it would never sell to the American public.