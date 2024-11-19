Lucy Liu Once Found Pal Drew Barrymore Hiding From an Ex in Her Bushes

Lucy Liu revealed a hilarious story about her friend Drew Barrymore following one of her breakups.

On Monday, November 18, Liu appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show , where the pals reminisced about a quirky memory while discussing their dating experiences.

“Let’s clarify for a second,” Liu interrupted with a laugh after Barrymore began sharing the story. “If you don’t remember, I found her hiding in my bushes!”

Barrymore then explained the reason why she did it at the time.

“I came over to your house and I was going to spend the night because I just broke up with someone. And, I was depressed. But, there’s nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends. I don’t know what it is for guys,” Barrymore said.

“And you go ‘Come over, I’m going to take you for a drink,’” she continued, referring to Liu.