Lucy Liu Once Found Pal Drew Barrymore Hiding From an Ex in Her Bushes
Lucy Liu didn’t hold back when she shared a hilarious moment involving her longtime friend Drew Barrymore!
On Monday, November 18, Liu appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the pals reminisced about a quirky memory while discussing their dating experiences.
“Let’s clarify for a second,” Liu interrupted with a laugh after Barrymore began sharing the story. “If you don’t remember, I found her hiding in my bushes!”
Barrymore then explained the reason why she did it at the time.
“I came over to your house and I was going to spend the night because I just broke up with someone. And, I was depressed. But, there’s nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends. I don’t know what it is for guys,” Barrymore said.
“And you go ‘Come over, I’m going to take you for a drink,’” she continued, referring to Liu.
Her Charlie’s Angels costar chimed in, sharing additional details.
“She rang the gate and she was hiding and I came out,” Liu continued, adding she couldn’t see Barrymore after opening the entrance of her home. “And then you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you’re like, ‘I don’t want him to see me here!’ Remember?”
“And I was like, ‘What are you doing? Get in the house!'” Liu quipped.
The duo didn’t specify when the funny situation occurred, but Liu and Barrymore’s close friendship dates back to their time working together on Charlie’s Angels in the early 2000s, alongside Cameron Diaz.
At the time, Barrymore was dating Tom Green, whom she met on set in March 2000. Just over a year later, she married Green in Malibu. The surprise wedding was attended by her two best friends, along with Courtney Love and Adam Sandler.
After facing some tough times, including Green’s cancer diagnosis and a house fire, the couple parted ways in December 2001.
Through the ups and downs, Barrymore's friendship with Liu and Diaz is still going strong.
The trio reunited for the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and since then, Barrymore has consistently spoken about her lasting bond with both women.
“We have experienced life, love, death, birth, loss, gain, we have lived all of the different themes that life has in it, and so we want to explore that on this show,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in 2020, reflecting on why she chose her former costars to be the first guests on her talk show.
“I thought, ‘Who else better to do that with than two women I have been doing that with for 20 years?’ They’re my girlfriends. I don’t need to be formal, but it just felt like a big deal and really special,” she continued.