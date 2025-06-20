Luigi Mangione's Obsessed Fans Write to Him While He's Locked Up: 'He's Very Good-Looking'
By now, much of the public knows Luigi Mangione, who was accused of shooting insurance CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, and women are swooning over the 27-year-old from Maryland.
He’s garnered attention, so much so, that he receives love letters from fans behind bars.
Although unconventional, In Touch reporter Lindsay Hoffman said the fascination toward men behind bars is a "psychological thing."
Mangione is being featured in In Touch Investigates, a new true crime video series hosted by Kristin Thorne. The show highlights how women online are sharing tips on how to write to him in jail — and even how to get a reply.
"Some women are drawn to men in jail because they feel like they know exactly where they are and what they’re doing. And in Mangione’s case, he’s also very good-looking," Hoffman said.
Apart from this, his popularity stemmed from resentment toward health insurance companies in America, which was the perceived motive toward the crime. It can be recalled that Mangione reportedly suffered chronic back pain and brain fog.
Hoffman added that Mangione’s appearance, and the cause he's associated with, make him even more appealing to certain fans. "When someone attractive commits a crime, they sometimes gain a following," she said. "And some people connect with his story or see him as misunderstood."
- UnitedHealth CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Held in 'Laid-Back' Jail, Says Former Inmate
- UnitedHealthcare CEO's Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione Locked Up at Same Brooklyn Prison as Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- 'Free Luigi!': Inmates at Prison Where CEO Murder Suspect Is Being Held Slam Conditions, Want Him to Be Transferred to Riker's Island
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Supporters believe public attention could help Mangione’s case by influencing potential jurors. "They want people to see Luigi as a real person," Hoffman explained. "It could help his defense."
The shooting happened on December 4, 2024, outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan. Thompson was shot in the back and then again in the chest as he arrived for an investors conference. He later died at the hospital, leaving behind two children.
Mangione is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he waits for trial. His fans continue to write, drawn not only to his looks but also to his sharp mind.
Hoffman recalled one example: "He once gave advice on Reddit about getting medical help for back pain, showing how thoughtful and strategic he can be."