TRUE CRIME Luigi Mangione's Obsessed Fans Write to Him While He's Locked Up: 'He's Very Good-Looking' Source: Mega Luigi Mangione, who was accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, receives love letters in jail.

By now, much of the public knows Luigi Mangione, who was accused of shooting insurance CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, and women are swooning over the 27-year-old from Maryland. He’s garnered attention, so much so, that he receives love letters from fans behind bars.

Source: Mega Women online share tips on how to get a reply from the accused United HealthCare CEO shooter.

Although unconventional, In Touch reporter Lindsay Hoffman said the fascination toward men behind bars is a "psychological thing." Mangione is being featured in In Touch Investigates, a new true crime video series hosted by Kristin Thorne. The show highlights how women online are sharing tips on how to write to him in jail — and even how to get a reply. "Some women are drawn to men in jail because they feel like they know exactly where they are and what they’re doing. And in Mangione’s case, he’s also very good-looking," Hoffman said.

Source: Mega Luigi Mangione is behind bars.

Apart from this, his popularity stemmed from resentment toward health insurance companies in America, which was the perceived motive toward the crime. It can be recalled that Mangione reportedly suffered chronic back pain and brain fog. Hoffman added that Mangione’s appearance, and the cause he's associated with, make him even more appealing to certain fans. "When someone attractive commits a crime, they sometimes gain a following," she said. "And some people connect with his story or see him as misunderstood."

Source: Mega Reporter Lindsay Hoffman said women are drawn to men who are in jail.

Supporters believe public attention could help Mangione’s case by influencing potential jurors. "They want people to see Luigi as a real person," Hoffman explained. "It could help his defense." The shooting happened on December 4, 2024, outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan. Thompson was shot in the back and then again in the chest as he arrived for an investors conference. He later died at the hospital, leaving behind two children.

Source: Mega Luigi Mangione is waiting for trial.