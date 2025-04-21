UnitedHealth CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Held in 'Laid-Back' Jail, Says Former Inmate

Is the jail as terrifying as you might think? According to a new report, Gene Borello , a former inmate, described the facility as dark but surprisingly "laid-back."

Luigi Mangione is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since the shocking murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024.

"It's like a big dormitory. There are dorms with bunks and lockers. There is only ever 20-something people in there at most at once," he explained to In Touch. "You are not confined, it's open."

"There's one guard in the office, and the inmates are free to 'come and go' unless they're on lockdown. It is a laid-back, cool spot if you have to do time, it's really easy. There's no violence on that side or anything," he added.