How Luke Alexander Helps Other Young Entrepreneurs Through His Sales Education Business, Closer Cartel

Ambitious entrepreneurs and small businesses are the heart and soul of every industry. There are approximately 32.5 million small businesses in the United States, according to Oberlo, but it is very challenging to build a lasting, successful business. It takes extreme hard work and dedication from each entrepreneur to create something meaningful, and some business owners are realizing the power of sharing tips with one another. That is exactly the premise that led young entrepreneur Luke Alexander to create his very own business, Closer Cartel.

Having endured many challenges at a young age that were out of his control, Alexander always knew he wanted to build his own business one day so that he could be his own boss. Alexander was born in Piketon, Ohio, but he escaped his abusive father along with his mother and brother in order to pursue a new start.