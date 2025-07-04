'The Chosen' Star Luke Dimyan Says He Was 'Happy' With Season 5, Raves About Filming With 'Caring' Jonathan Roumie: 'I'm Very Lucky'
Luke Dimyan, who stars as Judas in The Chosen, which is now streaming on Prime Video, is thrilled for people to see the latest season, which was released on June 15.
"Season 5 was not as difficult as I thought it would. It was hard, but weirdly enough, I was able to walk away from this happy with the work I had done. It was so easy to get back into it. When it came to the cast, I almost felt like a weight was lifted. We're now this mainstream spectacle, more or less," the actor, 28, exclusively tells OK! about the series, which is about the life of Jesus Christ and those who knew him, set in first-century Israel. "We have this familiarity with the characters now and we have a respect and reliance on each other as performers. I trust everybody, which is a gift. I can't remember how many times I crossed my fingers in performing arts class, hoping I would get a good partner. For the past five years, I haven't had to worry about anything because I know the person I'm acting across has my back."
This season, the star has a pivotal scene between his character Judas, and Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie.
"When I read the script, I was like, 'Oh, this is their last conversation together as people, as friends, before everything is lost," he shares. "This is the moment when everything changes. This is not so much the catalyst, but Judas is at the edge — and anything can happen. To me, I was like, 'This is so important.' I've always been very protective of him, and I've always wanted to show more of him. There's so much material about Judas, so I was very adamant to ask for more from this character. When I received it from previous seasons, I always got a bit downtrodden, but when Season 5 came around, I kind of let go, and I just accepted the fact that he is who he is. This is who they need him to be."
After he "let go" a bit more, Dimyan was able to "open up" more at work. "Lo and behold, this season showed up, and I ended up getting more scenes, and I started getting many compliments from my friends and costars," he gushes, adding that now he has "12 older brothers."
"It's a beautiful full circle that I now have so many older brothers who have my back. Whenever I have an issue, I call them, or if they see me looking down, they'll be like, 'Hey, dude, what's up?' They know me now and that doesn't happen on any TV show. I'm very lucky to have that," he says.
Dimyan also raves about acting opposite Roumie.
"He became such a caring figure to me throughout the entire show," he says. "When you have to play Jesus, it's a different expectation of you, but Jonathan has been very caring to me in a very protective manner. He understands that although I might not get as much adoration or fanfare as the rest of the cast, he knows it's not necessarily easy for me. I'm so protective of the character, and Jonathan sees that in me and he's very quick to care for me. Jonathan took me in and we rehearsed the scene and we went back and forth. I am really proud of it because he was just there and he opened his arms to me, both in character but also as a friend and coworker. I'm constantly grateful for him. When I came on the show full time in Season 3, he's always been respectful and caring and so considerate toward me."
"When we filmed Judas' suicide, it was a bit of a difficult time, and I'm forever appreciative of him for that. It was like doing scenes with your best friend or big brother," he continues.
It's not lost on Dimyan that The Chosen, which first began in 2017, is now more mainstream — so much so, it's on Amazon Prime.
"It feels very validating. After doing the show for seven years and now for it to be on a well known streaming platform is crazy. Seeing the fan base expand and people enjoying the story gives me reassurance that the art we're doing is entertaining and is appreciated," he says.
Dimyan says Season 5 is "cinematic, political cultural," and viewers are in for a wild ride. "You get to be a part of their personal lives and see the emotional, inner workings of what it must have been like," he adds.
The show will end after Season 7, which is a "bittersweet" for Dimyan and the cast. "I know they're planning on making a show for the biblical acts, so this won't be the end of The Chosen universe, but I'm very proud we have an end. It's extremely gratifying. It feels less like the end of everything and more like the finish line."
When Dimyan was 5 years old, he was "super into cartoons and all forms of television."
"I saw the movie The Mask with Jim Carrey, and I was like, 'I want to do that!' I became a huge fan of comedians, including Eddie Murphy and Dana Carvey. I also loved Stars Wars and Lord of the Rings, and I watched other films and started reading plays and doing theater. The further I delved into my first Shakespeare play, I fell in love. It became my entire existence. I wanted to go to performing art school, and my parents finally let me go," he recalls.
Dimyan started officially auditioning in 2018 while doing standup on the side.
For now, he's enjoying being on The Chosen but is also interested in dipping his toes into the comedy world. "I am going to keep doing it because it makes me happy, and I just hope other people think I'm funny!" he quips. "It brings me joy, and I just want to make people smile."
Still, "Judas has been a dream role for me," he adds. "I don't think I would have said yes to this project if I hadn't been cast as Judas. It's the most complicated and interesting role. I hope people enjoy the show, and if they remember anything about Judas, it's that we're no worse or better than him. Judas is one of us."
Watch Season 5 of The Chosen on Amazon Prime now.