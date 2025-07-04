'The Chosen' Star Luke Dimyan Says He Was 'Happy' With Season 5, Raves About Filming With 'Caring' Jonathan Roumie: 'I'm Very Lucky'

Luke Dimyan, who stars as Judas in The Chosen, which is now streaming on Prime Video, is thrilled for people to see the latest season, which was released on June 15.

"Season 5 was not as difficult as I thought it would. It was hard, but weirdly enough, I was able to walk away from this happy with the work I had done. It was so easy to get back into it. When it came to the cast, I almost felt like a weight was lifted. We're now this mainstream spectacle, more or less," the actor, 28, exclusively tells OK! about the series, which is about the life of Jesus Christ and those who knew him, set in first-century Israel. "We have this familiarity with the characters now and we have a respect and reliance on each other as performers. I trust everybody, which is a gift. I can't remember how many times I crossed my fingers in performing arts class, hoping I would get a good partner. For the past five years, I haven't had to worry about anything because I know the person I'm acting across has my back."