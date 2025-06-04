Is Jonathan Roumie Leaving 'The Chosen' After Season 5? Shocking Rumors Explored
Is Jonathan Roumie Exiting 'The Chosen'?
Will Jonathan Roumie continue portraying Jesus in upcoming installments of The Chosen?
Rumors about Roumie's exit began after several social media users and pages shared posts alleging he plans to leave after the fifth season. YouTube channels also made similar claims, sparking concerns about his future in the franchise.
One post in a Facebook group read, "My date of leaving The Chosen is finally here, if you want me to come back on the next season, I need a strong yes."
When Did the Rumors About Jonathan Roumie's 'The Chosen' Exit Start?
Contrary to viral claims, Roumie is not leaving The Chosen after Season 5 and is expected to portray Jesus throughout the entire series. In fact, he embraced the role more once the show gained momentum.
"When I initially did four episodes of this crowdfunded show that nobody thought would go anywhere, it was an opportunity just to put this story out there," he told People.
Reflecting on The Chosen's skyrocketing success, Roumie noted, "It was kind of like, 'Okay, I don't know what's going to happen or how this is going to work, but all I know is that this is an opportunity that I get to spend more time with a character and a person that I love and has changed my own life and makes me want to be the best version of myself on a daily basis.'"
Has Jonathan Roumie Commented on 'The Chosen' Season 6?
The rumors began to fade when Roumie joined a Hallow App livestream on Ash Wednesday in March. At the time, he expressed his excitement for The Chosen Season 6.
"I am looking forward to – not the process – but just the opportunity to try to experience a little bit of our Lord's passion in a very controlled way and to kind of bring that to the world in a way that maybe reinvigorates their relationship with the crucifixion, with Jesus, and maybe ignites their relationship with Jesus," the Jesus Revolution actor shared.
What Has Jonathan Roumie Said About Portraying Jesus?
Before The Chosen, Roumie portrayed Jesus in several short films and church plays.
In the same March interview with People, the As The World Turns star said his time on The Chosen and portrayal of Jesus have several positive effects.
"Spending so much time with Jesus and thinking about Jesus and reading his words in order to be able to play him is something that you cannot avoid, the impact that that's going to have on you as a person," he said.
Roumie added the role has deeply influenced others, noting their reactions "have been profound."
"I just met somebody whose friend was suffering from anxiety to the point where they stopped driving, they didn't leave their house, they didn't go out, and as they started watching the show, something started to change within them and their faith grew and this lady started going out of her house again, and now she's driving again, and she credits that to this impact that it's had on her faith," he continued.