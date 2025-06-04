Is Jonathan Roumie Leaving 'The Chosen' After Season 5? Shocking Rumors Explored

Contrary to viral claims, Roumie is not leaving The Chosen after Season 5 and is expected to portray Jesus throughout the entire series. In fact, he embraced the role more once the show gained momentum.

"When I initially did four episodes of this crowdfunded show that nobody thought would go anywhere, it was an opportunity just to put this story out there," he told People.

Reflecting on The Chosen's skyrocketing success, Roumie noted, "It was kind of like, 'Okay, I don't know what's going to happen or how this is going to work, but all I know is that this is an opportunity that I get to spend more time with a character and a person that I love and has changed my own life and makes me want to be the best version of myself on a daily basis.'"