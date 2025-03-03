Luxury, Lifestyle, and Luck: How Celebrities Spend Their Free Time

Gambling is a Hit in Hollywood

Though Las Vegas is the city most commonly associated with gambling, the age-old hobby has seemingly gripped a lot of Hollywood celebrities. Many have wondered why such a huge percentage of famous people like to gamble. Certainly, there are a few theories and ideas that we can point to, as to the reason.

One is that famous actors and actresses have the means to enter high-stakes tournaments. Most of them have millions of dollars to spare, so why wouldn’t they enjoy a few thrills here and there? Another theory is that a poker player should always be a good actor, as bluffing is part of the game. Who better than to shine at poker, than people who are being paid to bluff?

But, who are the biggest gamblers in Hollywood? Instantly, we have to bring up the duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who’ve not only participated in several high-stake poker games, but have even won tournaments. Of course, we would be remiss if we did not bring up Tobey Maguire, who is rumored to be one of the most prolific and savvy Hollywood gamblers.

Though there are plenty of other actors we could name, it is also fun to bring up the fact that it isn’t just actors who seem to gravitate towards gambling. Professional athletes are also notorious for enjoying betting and poker. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, who is not only the biggest football star today, but also a prolific poker player, and rumored to be quite good at that.