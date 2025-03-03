Luxury, Lifestyle, and Luck: How Celebrities Spend Their Free Time
Celebrity culture may seem like a product of the 20th and 21st century. But, in truth, people have always been enamored with the glamorous lives of the rich and famous. From the nation-famous athletes of Ancient Greece, to the Roman gladiators, generals, and emperors, and of course the jousting champions of the Medieval period, we’ve always been intrigued by how people live on the other side.
The only difference today is that we have a lot greater access to the lives of celebrities, due to the existence of digital technology. Pictures of celebrities playing golf, enjoying a night at a club, or even just spinning a few reels at a slot machine are quite common. We can even know if a celebrity is playing at Wildz, or similar online gambling platforms. So, in this article, we’d like to take a look at how celebrities spend their free time.
Gambling is a Hit in Hollywood
Though Las Vegas is the city most commonly associated with gambling, the age-old hobby has seemingly gripped a lot of Hollywood celebrities. Many have wondered why such a huge percentage of famous people like to gamble. Certainly, there are a few theories and ideas that we can point to, as to the reason.
One is that famous actors and actresses have the means to enter high-stakes tournaments. Most of them have millions of dollars to spare, so why wouldn’t they enjoy a few thrills here and there? Another theory is that a poker player should always be a good actor, as bluffing is part of the game. Who better than to shine at poker, than people who are being paid to bluff?
But, who are the biggest gamblers in Hollywood? Instantly, we have to bring up the duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who’ve not only participated in several high-stake poker games, but have even won tournaments. Of course, we would be remiss if we did not bring up Tobey Maguire, who is rumored to be one of the most prolific and savvy Hollywood gamblers.
Though there are plenty of other actors we could name, it is also fun to bring up the fact that it isn’t just actors who seem to gravitate towards gambling. Professional athletes are also notorious for enjoying betting and poker. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, who is not only the biggest football star today, but also a prolific poker player, and rumored to be quite good at that.
Getting in Touch with the Artistic Side
Acting is certainly a form of art. However, when most people think of “art,” it isn’t performance that comes to mind, but rather painting. Indeed, there are quite a few actors who also have done some incredible work in one of humanity’s oldest art forms. Is there any reason why actors would make better painters than non-actors though?
In truth, there really isn’t. Apart from the fact that actors are, by definition artists, there really is no reason to think that they’d be any better than a person who has dedicated themselves to painting. Still, there are some actors in Hollywood who also happen to be great painters. Among the more famous ones is comedian, SNL legend, and incredibly talented actor, Jim Carrey.
Carrey has held exhibitions, where he has unveiled to the world his deeply personal, surprisingly vulnerable, and often abstract art. Often, the actor is associated with body humor and goofy comedies. However, his work in films like The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, shows that he has a more dramatic side, that definitely comes out in his paintings.
Another well-known actress, who also seems to be quite multi-talented is Lucy Liu. One of her most well-known paintings is titled You Are the Bridge, a wonderful piece inspired by Eastern traditions and culture. Lucy Liu has had an incredible career as an actress, but fans will be happy to see another side of her in her paintings.
Collectors and Shopaholics
Collecting items of any kind is a hobby as old as time. From collecting rocks, to collecting stamps, and most recently collecting trading cards, we all know at least one person that has some sort of collection that means something to them. Celebrities are no exception to the allure of collections. But, a lot of them can afford to collect something a bit more expensive than rocks or stamps.
A few years back, rapper and producer Jay Z revealed that he has a taste for fine art. In fact, in quite a few of his song, he references his passion for collecting paintings by famous artists from all over the world. A lot of fans have given Jay Z flak for his condescending attitude, due to his massive collection. Others have praised him for his business-minded hobby. After all, paintings do appreciate in value over time.
Of course, there comes a time when a collection can grow out of control, and it becomes a toxic trait. It is at that point that one is no longer a collector, but rather, a shopaholic. Though there are plenty of celebrities who’ve thrown money away on strange purchases, the most interesting example is Nicholas Cage, who has bought some truly bizarre items for outrageous prices.
Thus far, the actor has purchased several dinosaur skulls, one of which he bought for $67 million, two islands, a Lamborghini that once belonged to the Shah of Iran, haunted houses, shrunken heads, and so much more. Though the purchases may seem eccentric and harmless, they’ve put the actor in so much debt, which is why we often see him star in some truly incredible films, right alongside some proper slop.
Summing it Up
The truth of the matter is that celebrities are not much different from the average Joe. They enjoy the same hobbies as most of us do. They like to gamble on occasion, they indulge in shopping, and they have an artistic side. Of course, because they also have a lot more funds at their disposal, they often ramp these hobbies to the extreme. Instead of collecting baseball cards, for example, they might collect shrunken heads or world-class paintings. But, at the end of the day, the hobbies they have are still recognizable.