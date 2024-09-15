or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Matt Damon 'Feels Pretty Bad' for Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Divorce: 'He's Trying to Smooth Things Over'

matt damon ben affleck jennifer lopez pp
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon 'feels pretty bad' for Jennifer Lopez after her split from Ben Affleck, an insider claimed.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Could Matt Damon be playing peacemaker between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their divorce?

“Matt feels pretty bad for J.Lo. He’s been liaising with her on the roll out of the movie so he’s on calls with her all the time and she has opened up to him about how much she’s hurting,” the source dished. “He’s been trying to reason with Ben to be a little bit more compassionate to the fact that she’s humiliated right now.”

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon feels pretty bad jennifer lopez ben affleck divorce
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon has been friends with Ben Affleck since they were young kids.

“He can’t help but feel a lot of sympathy for J.Lo,” the source continued of the actor, 53. “He’s trying to play Switzerland and smooth things over on both sides, but Ben is not taking it well at all. To even suggest that he was somehow at fault really rubs him the wrong way. He says if Matt, or anyone, were in his shoes they would have run from that marriage ten times faster.”

The source claims that the Gone Girl star, 52, “feels like no one understands the h--- he went through” during his marriage the singer, 55, “and he bristles at being reprimanded by his friend, who he thinks should have his back no matter what.”

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon refused talk ben affleck film festival chat jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon was recently spotted holding hands with Jennifer Lopez at an after-party.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a really tough spot for Matt because of course he wants to support his buddy, but he’s also got to maintain this relationship with J.Lo and when he hears her side of things he just feels awful for her,” the source added.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez, who filed for divorce from Affleck in August, was seen clasping hands with Damon in Canada while at the Unstoppable premiere on September 6. Lopez stars in the film, while Damon and Affleck, who are childhood friends, served as coproducers.

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon refused talk ben affleck film festival chat jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon mingled at the event — but Ben Affleck wasn't there.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

An eyewitness said Damon and Lopez “talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty," adding that they were in a "long, deep conversation."

Article continues below advertisement

However, it seemed like Damon didn't want the attention on them.

"It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral," another source dished.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck matt damon dinner together jennifer lopez files divorce
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon feels bad for Jennifer Lopez, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In Touch spoke to the first source.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.