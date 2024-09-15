Matt Damon 'Feels Pretty Bad' for Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Divorce: 'He's Trying to Smooth Things Over'
Could Matt Damon be playing peacemaker between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their divorce?
“Matt feels pretty bad for J.Lo. He’s been liaising with her on the roll out of the movie so he’s on calls with her all the time and she has opened up to him about how much she’s hurting,” the source dished. “He’s been trying to reason with Ben to be a little bit more compassionate to the fact that she’s humiliated right now.”
“He can’t help but feel a lot of sympathy for J.Lo,” the source continued of the actor, 53. “He’s trying to play Switzerland and smooth things over on both sides, but Ben is not taking it well at all. To even suggest that he was somehow at fault really rubs him the wrong way. He says if Matt, or anyone, were in his shoes they would have run from that marriage ten times faster.”
The source claims that the Gone Girl star, 52, “feels like no one understands the h--- he went through” during his marriage the singer, 55, “and he bristles at being reprimanded by his friend, who he thinks should have his back no matter what.”
“It’s a really tough spot for Matt because of course he wants to support his buddy, but he’s also got to maintain this relationship with J.Lo and when he hears her side of things he just feels awful for her,” the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez, who filed for divorce from Affleck in August, was seen clasping hands with Damon in Canada while at the Unstoppable premiere on September 6. Lopez stars in the film, while Damon and Affleck, who are childhood friends, served as coproducers.
- Stressed Ben Affleck Seen Out With Ex Jennifer Lopez Nearly 1 Month After Divorce Filing: Photos
- Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Ojani Noa Admits He Can Relate to Ben Affleck Looking Like He Wanted to 'Break Someone's Head Off' During Marriage: 'I Hated Going on the Red Carpet'
- Ben Affleck Kisses Luciana Barroso on the Head After Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon's Handhold
An eyewitness said Damon and Lopez “talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty," adding that they were in a "long, deep conversation."
However, it seemed like Damon didn't want the attention on them.
"It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral," another source dished.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the first source.