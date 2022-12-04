How Luxury Model Staffing Agency Runway Waiters Helps Add Glamour To Events
Luxury goods and services are constantly growing; high-end cars, fashion, retail, and more are all part of this incredibly lucrative arena. Fashion events, runway shows, products, and unveilings are all part of the luxury space, and these companies are all looking for the right kind of catering services to bring the right amount of “jazz” into the space. The luxury staffing agency Runway Waiters comes in to provide these high-profile brands with models as staff for their events.
Established with the aim of providing exceptional staff for high-end events and wait staff for hire in NYC, Runway Waiters has seen incredible success. The company works at events like art gallery openings, car unveilings, fashion shows, product launches, film premiers, and more. Over the years, Runway Waiters have perfected their art of executing these events however clients want, representing precisely what their clients stand for in terms of event staffing in NYC and beyond.
Runway Waiters has worked with high-end fashion brands, including Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Versace, YSL, Armani, and more. Besides servers, Runway Waiters also provides models as mixers, servers, brand ambassadors, promotional models, and catering staff.
As well as providing waiters for hire and models for hire in NYC and Los Angeles, on their website, Runway Waiters mentions they provide services such as catering staff, catering servers, tradeshow and convention models, street teams, in-store services, and more. Runway Waiters started their services in Los Angeles, California. However, they’ve expanded to more cities across the US, like Chicago, Texas, Miami, San Francisco, New York, and more.
When it comes to events, Runway Waiters has worked at some of the world’s most glamorous events, including NYFW, Sundance Film Festival, Miami Art Basel, Coachella, the Emmys, the Grammys, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, and more. They also work with luxury hotel openings and high-end fundraisers. In addition, Runway Waiters has staffed luxury car unveilings for Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, and more.
Runway Waiters has made its mark in the industry by providing professional and passionate staffing; all their services are of the highest quality. Together, these qualities make their clients’ events truly unforgettable. The core value of Runway Waiters is always to put their customers first. With that said, the company holds robust ties and a healthy relationship with its models. Runway Waiters lets models meet, interact, and network among guests at the events, such as executives, casting directors, designers, photographers, and more.
Despite Runway Waiters’ success, they’ve faced some serious challenges. The team talks about how challenging it can be to get models to work as bartenders, caterers, and more. When sharing wisdom, they say, “Our hope is that when the models stop working events with us, they will have learned how to be better than they were, both professionally and personally, in different areas of their lives. We incorporate and indirectly teach customer service and common sense.”
Runway Waiters is an example of how quality and commitment can help any brand reach its peak. The company has solid plans for the future. They want to become the top luxury model catering service across the US and the world. Runway Waiters intends to expand their work to more cities in the US, and they look forward to developing even better ties with their clients and stronger relationships with their models.