How Luxury Model Staffing Agency Runway Waiters Helps Add Glamour To Events

Luxury goods and services are constantly growing; high-end cars, fashion, retail, and more are all part of this incredibly lucrative arena. Fashion events, runway shows, products, and unveilings are all part of the luxury space, and these companies are all looking for the right kind of catering services to bring the right amount of “jazz” into the space. The luxury staffing agency Runway Waiters comes in to provide these high-profile brands with models as staff for their events.

Established with the aim of providing exceptional staff for high-end events and wait staff for hire in NYC, Runway Waiters has seen incredible success. The company works at events like art gallery openings, car unveilings, fashion shows, product launches, film premiers, and more. Over the years, Runway Waiters have perfected their art of executing these events however clients want, representing precisely what their clients stand for in terms of event staffing in NYC and beyond.