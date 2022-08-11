The Housing Market Slows As Prices Continue To Soar: A Luxury Real Estate Forecast By CEO Of Luxuri Rentals, Jonathan Campau

Do you believe that Miami’s real estate renaissance is here to stay?

While the media and the Fed are attempting to quiet the South Florida real estate market with poor headlines and monetary policy, anyone that goes one step deeper can find the truth. Home sales have stayed consistent.

What would you say in response to the media outlets touting the 21.3% drop in single-family home purchases year-over-year?

They are misleading the public. This drop is not due to a lack of buyers or overpricing, but is instead due to the lack of inventory at large. This lack of inventory is precisely a result of the strong market and buying numbers from the last few years. The people parroting these numbers as an indication of a downturn in Miami’s real estate market fail to recognize that those numbers are in comparison to a record-setting 2021 market with 2.5% mortgage rates and higher supply. Miami saw such an influx of new residents and homebuyers over the pandemic that the inventory has struggled to keep up with buyer demand. Despite this decrease from 2021, Miami’s April 2022 total home sales count significantly outperformed every April in the history outside of April 2021. I think that speaks for itself.