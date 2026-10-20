'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter, 75, Stuns on Red Carpet After Saying She's 'Too Afraid of Looking Different' to Get Plastic Surgery: Photos

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Lynda Carter proved she's still got it at 75. The Wonder Woman actress, 75, turned heads in a shimmering, body-hugging black gown at New York City's Angel Ball on Monday, October 19.

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Lynda Carter Looked Ageless on New York City Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Lynda Carter layered a satin, ruffled coat over the curve-hugging gown.

Carter wore her chestnut-brown hair in big bombshell waves, completing the look with a black satin ruffled coat, pointy-toe pumps and dangling diamond earrings. The actress was honored at the high-profile event, which aims to raise money for blood cancer research, including leukemia and lymphoma.

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Lynda Carter Revealed Her Skincare Secret

Source: MEGA Lynda Carter said her skincare consisted of 'soap and water.'

Other A-listers in attendance included Kathy Hilton, Sandra Lee, Hilaria Baldwin and her husband, Alec Baldwin. While on the red carpet, Lynda revealed the two skincare products she credited with her ageless appearance. "My skincare is honestly and truly soap and water. Just clear soap and water," she said in an interview with HELLO! magazine.

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Lynda Carter Revealed Why She Hasn't Gotten a Facelift

Source: MEGA Lynda Carter said she was afraid of looking like someone else if she got a facelift.

The actress is best known for playing Diana Prince, the titular superhero in the TV series Wonder Woman, which aired from 1975 to 1979. "People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," the Sky High star told People in March 2024. "I don't know that I've changed too dramatically." Lynda said she avoided facelifts out of fear of looking like someone else. "I don't cut my face, so I probably look just [like] myself, but older," the Partners in Crime star said.

Lynda Carter Called Plastic Surgery 'Scary'

Source: MEGA Lynda Carter starred on 'Wonder Woman' from 1975 to 1979.