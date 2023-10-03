15 Female Celebrities Over the Age of 70 Who Look Fabulous: Lynda Carter, Meryl Streep and More
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand does not look like she is 81 years old.
The EGOT winner started her career through Broadway theater plays before she dabbled in music. She further bloomed as an actress after dropping her 1963 debut album, The Barbra Streisand Album, which won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
Aside from releasing hit songs, Streisand also has a long list of projects as an actress, including What's Up Doc?, The Way We Were and The Guilt Trip.
The "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" singer set records that outshined other artists, including gaining the title of the second highest-certified female artist and the first woman to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, among others.
Cher
Born on May 20, 1946, the now-77-year-old singer is still glowing!
Despite having a busy schedule after scoring the spotlight through her hit song "I Got You Babe," Cher ensures she is aging gracefully by working out in the gym. She revealed to Hello! magazine that she does not allow her age to affect her five days per week sessions to maintain her physique.
The Grammy winner also follows a plant-based diet and skincare routine to complete her beauty regime.
Diana Ross
Diana Ross, now 79, can still perform and tour just like she did when she was first starting out.
Since the 1960s, Ross has been sharing her music with the world through countless shows and tours around the globe. Her energy is still the same, thanks to her perfect health routine, which includes good sleeping habits and exercise.
However, she once dealt with anorexia due to being in the spotlight.
"Sometimes the stress got so bad, I couldn't eat. I just couldn't swallow anything," Ross once said, adding, "I'd put food in my mouth, but my jaws would clamp together and I couldn't chew. It got so bad that I couldn't even tolerate the smell of food. It was too pungent for me."
But after all the things she went through, she came back stronger and healthier for herself and everyone who supported and loved her.
Most recently, Beyoncé paid tribute to her after their performance on one of her tour stops.
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton reached her biggest milestone when she scored her breakthrough role in The Godfather and reprised it in The Godfather Part II. Although her career skyrocketed from there, she became one of the celebrities who faced struggles because of her eating disorder.
She said on the Dr. Oz Show that she began suffering when she was asked to lose 10 pounds to play the lead in Hair. The cast members also received a $50 offer if they stripped down at the end of the flick, which the actress refused to do.
"I was a fat person, I was an obese person, who had somehow tricked myself and managed to hide it. So when you're living with a lie for four years," she explained. "All I did was feed my hunger, so I am an addict. It's true. I'm an addict in recovery, I'll always be an addict. I have an addictive nature to me."
Keaton, who is now 77, uses her experience to raise awareness about bulimia.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton turned 77 in January, and she fuels herself up with healthy food and an active lifestyle to stay fit.
She told Vanity Fair that she follows a regimen that makes her feel best.
"I tried every diet in the book," she said. "I tried some that weren't in the book. I tried eating the book. It tasted better than most of the diets."
Faye Dunaway
At 81, Faye Dunaway still follows a strict diet, according to her pal Michael Winner. He told the Mail Online that the After the Fall actress weighs her food and computes her calorie intake.
"Whenever you had lunch or dinner with her, she'd take some small round scales out from her bag and place them under her plate," said Winner. "Then she'd scoop food off the plate until the scales registered a certain weight. Faye was always immensely careful about what she ate and still is. Hence, she has never put on weight."
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda did not let her cancer battle affect her passion for health and fitness. The 80 for Brady actress, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, swears by her eating habits, in addition to maintaining a healthy life style while she's in remission.
For instance, the 85-year-old told Vogue in August 2022 after starring in the H&M Move Campaign that she continues to "move in a way that keeps your body healthy and strong."
She also revealed in the BeFit YouTube video that focusing on the scale often causes unhealthy behavior to develop.
"Fad diets are the ones promising unrealistic results. You should not try to lose more than two to three pounds per week, max," she explained. "Do not weigh yourself. I don't even own a scale!"
Kathy Bates
BAFTA-winning actress Kathy Bates beat cancer several times.
The now-75-year-old surprised fans when she debuted her new look after dropping 60 pounds in 2019. She revealed that avoiding junk food and soda helped her lose weight and appear younger than her age.
"My niece told me this little secret, I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough," she said. "The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away."
Amid her health journey, Bates still faced health issues, including ovarian and breast cancers as well as lymphedema. She battled them bravely and beat the dreaded diseases afterward, leading her to inspire others with the same conditions.
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter still looks amazing after all these years!
The beauty queen-turned-actress often flaunts her never-aging physique, but she also empowers all women not to fear aging.
"It is what it is," she said in 2018. "I'm not going to get all cut up. With all that stuff, I'm too afraid of looking different, so I don't think I will."
Margaret Avery
Margaret Avery is only a few months away from turning 80, but she is still as energetic as ever.
The Something Evil actress, best known for The Color Purple, ages beautifully by eating right, exercising and avoiding stress and negative people. She also shares her journey and tips on Instagram!
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep is healthy at 74.
The A Memory of Two Mondays actress has some secrets: she follows an organic diet and moves a lot. As for her flawless-looking skin, Fi Glover told the "Fortunately" podcast that Streep follows one strict rule.
"We were talking about beauty tips, it was a fascinating evening full of political discussion and engagement. She said that her one beauty secret was never to touch her face. She never touches her face," the journalist said.
Patti LaBelle
Even after her health scare, Patti LaBelle is stronger than ever.
The "Love, Need and Want You" singer once collapsed onstage before she was officially diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The event helped her make significant changes in her life that also promoted her longevity.
"On stage, I dance a lot," she said, revealing that it has become part of her workouts. "Since we're not doing tours right now, I dance in the basement."
Rita Moreno
Who would have thought that Rita Moreno is now 91?
The Angelina actress, who will turn 92 on December 11, credits her strong mental health to developing healthy emotional, physical and cognitive conditions over the years. Although she finds it harder to memorize scripts than before, her lifelong pursuit of mental wellness helps her keep up in the industry.
"To challenge your brain," she said. "You just have to use your imagination. There are all kinds of things you can do."
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon, 76, made lifestyle choices that played a huge role in her survival against breast cancer and other health issues. In order to remain healthy, she has some tips.
"If you want to age gracefully, you don't smoke and probably laugh a lot, and get the normal amount of exercise, and eat well and stay out of the sun would be the main things," she told People in 2020.
Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers fought cancer and beat it several times, and she is doing it again after the disease returned.
"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down," she wrote on Instagram. "I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it."
The fight is no longer new to her, and she uses her battle as an inspiration to speak positively about it. With the help of her husband, she follows an all-organic diet and avoids food and beauty products that have chemicals.