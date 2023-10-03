15 Female Celebrities Over the Age of 70 Who Look Fabulous: Lynda Carter, Meryl Streep and More

Barbra Streisand does not look like she is 81 years old.

The EGOT winner started her career through Broadway theater plays before she dabbled in music. She further bloomed as an actress after dropping her 1963 debut album, The Barbra Streisand Album, which won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Aside from releasing hit songs, Streisand also has a long list of projects as an actress, including What's Up Doc?, The Way We Were and The Guilt Trip.

The "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" singer set records that outshined other artists, including gaining the title of the second highest-certified female artist and the first woman to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, among others.