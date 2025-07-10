REALITY TV 'RHOC' Alum Lynne Curtin's Daughter Alexa Serves Jail Time After Meth Arrest Source: @lynneanncurtin/Instagram; @lexy_curt/Instagram 'RHOC' alum Lynne Curtin's daughter Alexa served jail time after being arrested for meth.

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin’s daughter Alexa Curtin served jail time after being sentenced to six days for possession of meth, according to a media outlet. Per records, Alexa was booked on June 3 due to an outstanding warrant. After being appointed a public defender, she pleaded guilty to all counts. She was ordered a six-day sentence, with credit for time served.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa's Time in Jail

Source: @lexy_curt/Instagram Alexa Curtin served three days in prison after being sentenced to six.

Her time in jail comes from an incident in 2022 where she was hit with possessing meth and paraphernalia, as she had an opium pipe or device “used for unlawfully injecting or smoking a controlled substance.” Alexa did not attend a hearing regarding the ordeal in December 2022. After failing to appear at another hearing in August 2023, the court issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $10,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Warrant

Source: @lynneanncurtin/Instagram Lynne Curtin appeared on 'RHOC' with her family for two seasons.

Although she was served the warrant in January 2024, she was not arrested at that time. A third hearing took place in March 2024, but Alexa did not appear. As a result, the court issued another bench warrant. On April 7, 2024, Alexa was pulled over for an expired registration. The ticket indicated she did not have a home address. That day, she was cited for two outstanding warrants and told she would have to appear in court. A hearing was held on June 11, 2024, but she failed to appear again. The case remained inactive until June, when the Anaheim Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest. Alexa spent six days in jail, ultimately serving three of those days. In addition to her time incarcerated, she was ordered to pay more than $200 in fines.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa's Prior Issues With the Law

Source: @lexy_curt/Instagram Alexa Curtin has had prior legal issues.

This isn’t Alexa’s first run-in with the law, as she faced charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, petty theft, vandalism and driving under the influence in 2019. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. After filing a lawsuit alleging sexual assault by an Orange County sheriff, Alexa was awarded $2 million.

Lynne and Frank's Divorce Remains Ongoing

Source: MEGA Lynne Curtin and Frank Curtin's divorce remains ongoing.