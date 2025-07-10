or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Alexa Curtin
OK LogoREALITY TV

'RHOC' Alum Lynne Curtin's Daughter Alexa Serves Jail Time After Meth Arrest

Composite photo of Lynne Curtin and Alexa Curtin
Source: @lynneanncurtin/Instagram; @lexy_curt/Instagram

'RHOC' alum Lynne Curtin's daughter Alexa served jail time after being arrested for meth.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin’s daughter Alexa Curtin served jail time after being sentenced to six days for possession of meth, according to a media outlet.

Per records, Alexa was booked on June 3 due to an outstanding warrant. After being appointed a public defender, she pleaded guilty to all counts. She was ordered a six-day sentence, with credit for time served.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa's Time in Jail

Image of Alexa Curtin served three days in prison after being sentenced to six.
Source: @lexy_curt/Instagram

Alexa Curtin served three days in prison after being sentenced to six.

Her time in jail comes from an incident in 2022 where she was hit with possessing meth and paraphernalia, as she had an opium pipe or device “used for unlawfully injecting or smoking a controlled substance.”

Alexa did not attend a hearing regarding the ordeal in December 2022. After failing to appear at another hearing in August 2023, the court issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $10,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Warrant

Image of Lynne Curtin appeared on 'RHOC' with her family for two seasons.
Source: @lynneanncurtin/Instagram

Lynne Curtin appeared on 'RHOC' with her family for two seasons.

Although she was served the warrant in January 2024, she was not arrested at that time. A third hearing took place in March 2024, but Alexa did not appear. As a result, the court issued another bench warrant.

On April 7, 2024, Alexa was pulled over for an expired registration. The ticket indicated she did not have a home address. That day, she was cited for two outstanding warrants and told she would have to appear in court. A hearing was held on June 11, 2024, but she failed to appear again.

The case remained inactive until June, when the Anaheim Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest. Alexa spent six days in jail, ultimately serving three of those days. In addition to her time incarcerated, she was ordered to pay more than $200 in fines.

MORE ON:
Alexa Curtin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa's Prior Issues With the Law

Image of Alexa Curtin has had prior legal issues.
Source: @lexy_curt/Instagram

Alexa Curtin has had prior legal issues.

This isn’t Alexa’s first run-in with the law, as she faced charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, petty theft, vandalism and driving under the influence in 2019. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After filing a lawsuit alleging sexual assault by an Orange County sheriff, Alexa was awarded $2 million.

Lynne and Frank's Divorce Remains Ongoing

Image of Lynne Curtin and Frank Curtin's divorce remains ongoing.
Source: MEGA

Lynne Curtin and Frank Curtin's divorce remains ongoing.

Alexa appeared alongside her mother on RHOC when Lynne was on the show for Seasons 4 and 5. One of the most infamous scenes she was a part of was when she and her sister, Raquel Curtin, were served an eviction notice for their parents.

The financial issues Lynne and her husband, Frank Curtin, had put a strain on their marriage, leading Lynne to file for divorce in 2012. The case was tossed out. Lynne filed for divorce from Frank again in 2019, but she never served him the paperwork, resulting in the court dismissing the case. As of now, they are still legally married.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.