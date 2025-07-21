'M3GAN 2.0' Star Jenna Davis Reveals What It Was Like Working on the Horror Film With Allison Williams: 'Everything Was So Digital'
Jenna Davis channeled her character M3GAN when creating new connections with her castmates.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, the voice actress, 21, revealed how digital-only interactions while shooting M3GAN 2.0 led her to form an unlikely friendship with Allison Williams.
"In the first film, I didn't meet her until the premiere," she admitted. "For the second, obviously, we had been in communication. A lot of their filming was done in New Zealand, so our communication was either over email, phone or text."
The duo discussed different character details, and the more they corresponded, the closer they grew.
"We didn't really have that in-person relationship. Everything was so digital. M3GAN is digital, though, so it makes sense," she expressed of her robot character.
Most of Davis' conversations with Williams went through director Gerard Johnstone.
"She would always check in on me, which was very sweet, because she got to see some of my work, and obviously, I got to see some of hers," the 21-year-old explained. "She was always very kind and complimentary of everything I did. Instead of critiques, it was more just check-ins and making sure I was doing good, which was very caring of her. She leaves the [critiquing] up to the director and everybody else, so she doesn't have to do the hard job."
Jenna Davis Reacts to 'M3GAN 2.0' Mixed Reviews
In Davis' opinion, the M3GAN sequel, which dropped on June 27, is a departure from the horror niche in favor of a more action-packed film.
"I think a lot of people are noticing that the genre has practically switched...it's been interesting to see how M3GAN has kind of changed from almost a villainous perspective to a hero perspective," she expressed. "They introduced a new villain into the film, which brought tension for M3GAN, but it showed a new side of her that I don't think audiences have seen."
She is privy to the movie's varied reactions — its Rotten Tomatoes score dropped nearly fifty percent compared to the first installment.
"Some people are watching it and saying that they love it more than the original, while others are saying they miss the horror," Davis said. "We've gotten a lot of mixed reviews, which has been so interesting because so many of my friends have gone and been like, 'I love more action.'"
Will There Be a 'M3GAN 3.0?'
If M3GAN were to get the seal of approval for a third film, Davis would "love to see her [character] return a bit more to her horror side."
"There was a level of uniqueness that she had and brought to the horror world that I would love to continue for her...maybe she could have a few more iconic kill moments," she exclaimed.