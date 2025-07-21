or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Allison Williams
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'M3GAN 2.0' Star Jenna Davis Reveals What It Was Like Working on the Horror Film With Allison Williams: 'Everything Was So Digital'

Photo of Jenna Davis and Allison Williams
Source: MEGA

In an exclusive interview with OK!, 'M3GAN' star Jenna Davis described the unconventional way she interacted with costar Allison Williams.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Davis channeled her character M3GAN when creating new connections with her castmates.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the voice actress, 21, revealed how digital-only interactions while shooting M3GAN 2.0 led her to form an unlikely friendship with Allison Williams.

Article continues below advertisement

jenna davis spills working mgan with allison williams
Source: Ashley Roberts

Jenna Davis only interacted with Allison Williams over the phone.

"In the first film, I didn't meet her until the premiere," she admitted. "For the second, obviously, we had been in communication. A lot of their filming was done in New Zealand, so our communication was either over email, phone or text."

The duo discussed different character details, and the more they corresponded, the closer they grew.

"We didn't really have that in-person relationship. Everything was so digital. M3GAN is digital, though, so it makes sense," she expressed of her robot character.

Article continues below advertisement

jenna davis spills working mgan with allison williams
Source: MEGA

Allison Williams stars in 'M3GAN.'

Most of Davis' conversations with Williams went through director Gerard Johnstone.

"She would always check in on me, which was very sweet, because she got to see some of my work, and obviously, I got to see some of hers," the 21-year-old explained. "She was always very kind and complimentary of everything I did. Instead of critiques, it was more just check-ins and making sure I was doing good, which was very caring of her. She leaves the [critiquing] up to the director and everybody else, so she doesn't have to do the hard job."

MORE ON:
Allison Williams

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Davis Reacts to 'M3GAN 2.0' Mixed Reviews

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

'M3GAN 2.0' came out on June 27.

In Davis' opinion, the M3GAN sequel, which dropped on June 27, is a departure from the horror niche in favor of a more action-packed film.

"I think a lot of people are noticing that the genre has practically switched...it's been interesting to see how M3GAN has kind of changed from almost a villainous perspective to a hero perspective," she expressed. "They introduced a new villain into the film, which brought tension for M3GAN, but it showed a new side of her that I don't think audiences have seen."

She is privy to the movie's varied reactions — its Rotten Tomatoes score dropped nearly fifty percent compared to the first installment.

"Some people are watching it and saying that they love it more than the original, while others are saying they miss the horror," Davis said. "We've gotten a lot of mixed reviews, which has been so interesting because so many of my friends have gone and been like, 'I love more action.'"

Will There Be a 'M3GAN 3.0?'

jenna davis spills working mgan with allison williams
Source: Ashley Roberts

Jenna Davis didn't see Allison Williams until the red carpet premiere of 'M3GAN.'

If M3GAN were to get the seal of approval for a third film, Davis would "love to see her [character] return a bit more to her horror side."

"There was a level of uniqueness that she had and brought to the horror world that I would love to continue for her...maybe she could have a few more iconic kill moments," she exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.