'M3GAN 2.0' Star Jenna Davis Reveals What It Was Like Working on the Horror Film With Allison Williams: 'Everything Was So Digital'

In an exclusive interview with OK!, 'M3GAN' star Jenna Davis described the unconventional way she interacted with costar Allison Williams.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the voice actress, 21, revealed how digital-only interactions while shooting M3GAN 2.0 led her to form an unlikely friendship with Allison Williams .

Jenna Davis channeled her character M3GAN when creating new connections with her castmates.

"In the first film, I didn't meet her until the premiere," she admitted. "For the second, obviously, we had been in communication. A lot of their filming was done in New Zealand, so our communication was either over email, phone or text."

The duo discussed different character details, and the more they corresponded, the closer they grew.

"We didn't really have that in-person relationship. Everything was so digital. M3GAN is digital, though, so it makes sense," she expressed of her robot character.