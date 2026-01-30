Macaulay Culkin Gets Emotional Over Death of 'Home Alone' Costar Catherine O’Hara: 'Mama, I Thought We Had Time… I Love You'

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin is mourning the death of his Home Alone movie mom, Catherine O'Hara. The actor, 45, took to Instagram on Friday, January 30, to share a touching message in her honor.

View this post on Instagram Source: @culkamania/Instagram Macaulay Culkin starred in 'Home Alone' alongside Catherine O'Hara.

“Mama. I thought we had time,” he captioned a photo of them in Home Alone, collaged with a more recent snapshot of the stars embracing. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Culkin then wrote under his own post, "I’m mad about this." Actor Tony Cavalero commented, "We're sending her, her family and y'all so much love ❤️." Comedian Darcy Michael added, "She touched so many lives with her talent but I’m sure the ones she touched with her kindness are hurting the most today. I’m so sorry." John Stamos wrote, "Sorry pally!"

Catherine O'Hara Died After Being Rushed to Hospital in 'Serious' Condition

Source: MaximoTV/YouTube Catherine O'Hara died at age 71.

O'Hara passed away at age 71 on January 30. Her cause of death has not been revealed, solely that she suffered a "brief illness." According to a report, an ambulance was called to the star's Brentwood, Calif., home at 4:48 a.m. on Friday morning. She was rushed to the hospital in "serious condition" and died there. Her final public appearance was at the Emmys on September 14, 2025. She was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us.