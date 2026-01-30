or
Catherine O'Hara Appeared Frail During Final Appearance at 2025 Emmy Awards Before Shocking Death: Photos

Catherine O'Hara looked frail during her final public appearance at the 2025 Emmy Awards before her death.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Catherine O' Hara appeared weak during her final public appearance.

The late actress was frail as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025.

O'Hara received two nominations at the awards show: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us.

At the event, the TV star stunned in long-sleeved black gown with a sequin neckline and voluminous, pleated skirt. She wore her hair in gentle waves and sported subtle makeup.

During Apple TV's Emmy after-party, O'Hara greeted Bowen Yang with a hug before posing on the red carpet alongside husband Bo Welch.

How Did Catherine O'Hara Die?

News broke of the Beetlejuice alum's death on Friday, January 30. She was 71.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, paramedics arrived at O'Hara's Brentwood, Calif., home at 4:48 a.m. on Friday morning for a medical aid call. She was then rushed to the hospital in "serious" condition and later died there.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara Won an Emmy in 2020

Before her passing, the Schitt's Creek star won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020.

"Thank you, members of the Television Academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women and for topping off this fun evening with this trophy treat. I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be her ridiculous self," she said in her acceptance speech. "They gathered the most beautiful, fun-loving people in Toronto, cast and crew, and then, by example, led us all to be the best we can be for each other."

She concluded with well-wishes for all during the pandemic, "May I please wish you all a sound mind and a sound body. Although these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two in your family as I had with my dear roses."

Catherine O'Hara Previously Suffered from COVID

O'Hara previously admitted to having COVID while filming The Studio.

“I got COVID at The Sphere, and that’s all I could see watching that one. I can see my posture is just [droops her body],” she recalled. “I didn’t test because we were trying to finish shooting, and we were leaving town in a day or two, so we had to shoot all those scenes.”

“I just kept my distance,” she added. “At one point, I had a water bottle down on the floor, and Evan [Goldberg] came over and he said, 'Oh, do you want your water?' 'No, don’t pick it up!' I just knew, like, ‘Don’t touch anything!’ Thank God I didn’t give it to anyone.”

