or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Macaulay Culkin
OK LogoNEWS

Macaulay Culkin Reveals Late Costar John Candy Looked Out for Him After Noticing Actor's 'Difficult' Father Was a 'Monster'

Composite photo of Macaulay Culkin and John Candy
Source: mega

Macaulay Culkin and John Candy starred in 1989's 'Uncle Buck.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Though Macaulay Culkin became an overnight sensation at a very young age, he wasn't able to rely on his father; but luckily, he had costars like the late John Candy looking out for him.

The actor, now 45, raved over his admiration for the actor in the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin Gushes Over Late Costar John Candy

Photo of Macaulay Culkin said 'Uncle Buck' costar John Candy looked out for him after noticing the 'Home Alone' star's dad was 'difficult.'
Source: mega

Macaulay Culkin said 'Uncle Buck' costar John Candy looked out for him after noticing the 'Home Alone' star's dad was 'difficult.'

"I think he always had that really great instinct. I think he saw," Culkin shared of his late Uncle Buck costar, who passed from a heart attack at age 43 in 1994. "Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster."

Article continues below advertisement

Phot of Culkin recalled how much Candy 'cared' about him when he was growing up.
Source: mega

Culkin recalled how much Candy 'cared' about him when he was growing up.

"All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster. He was already not a good guy," he explained. "I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Hasn't Spoken to His Dad in Over 30 Years

MORE ON:
Macaulay Culkin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"It doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on," Culkin shared of growing up in the spotlight. "I wish I got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did."

Earlier this year, the Golden Globe nominee admitted he hasn't spoken to his dad, Christopher "Kit" Culkin, in three decades.

"He deserves it, too," Macaulay said of cutting his father out of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin Admits His Dad Was 'a Bad Man'

Photo of the movie star said none of his dad's grandchildren are in contact with the patriarch.
Source: mega

The movie star said none of his dad's grandchildren are in contact with the patriarch.

"He's a man who — he has seven kids, and now he has four grandkids, and none of them want anything to do with him. I would know, as a man myself, I would know that I f----- up. I must have done something wrong," the star continued on the "Sibling Revelry" podcast. "I have more than an inkling that he does not feel that way. Like [to him,] we're wrong, and he's right. He's one of those narcissistic crazy people. Me and him were always butting heads. Like I said, he was a bad man."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of the 'Home Alone' star is now a dad to two boys with fiancée Brenda Song.
Source: mega

The 'Home Alone' star is now a dad to two boys with fiancée Brenda Song.

"As far as I know, he's alive," he spilled. "As far as I know, I think my older brother had some contact with him at one point. But I think that turned sour pretty fast again."

Macaulay is now a father to his own kids, two boys, with fiancée Brenda Song.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.