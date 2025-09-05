Macaulay Culkin Reveals Late Costar John Candy Looked Out for Him After Noticing Actor's 'Difficult' Father Was a 'Monster'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Macaulay Culkin became an overnight sensation at a very young age, he wasn't able to rely on his father; but luckily, he had costars like the late John Candy looking out for him. The actor, now 45, raved over his admiration for the actor in the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4.

Macaulay Culkin Gushes Over Late Costar John Candy

Source: mega Macaulay Culkin said 'Uncle Buck' costar John Candy looked out for him after noticing the 'Home Alone' star's dad was 'difficult.'

"I think he always had that really great instinct. I think he saw," Culkin shared of his late Uncle Buck costar, who passed from a heart attack at age 43 in 1994. "Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster."

Source: mega Culkin recalled how much Candy 'cared' about him when he was growing up.

"All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster. He was already not a good guy," he explained. "I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'"

The Actor Hasn't Spoken to His Dad in Over 30 Years

"It doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on," Culkin shared of growing up in the spotlight. "I wish I got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did." Earlier this year, the Golden Globe nominee admitted he hasn't spoken to his dad, Christopher "Kit" Culkin, in three decades. "He deserves it, too," Macaulay said of cutting his father out of his life.

Macaulay Culkin Admits His Dad Was 'a Bad Man'

Source: mega The movie star said none of his dad's grandchildren are in contact with the patriarch.

"He's a man who — he has seven kids, and now he has four grandkids, and none of them want anything to do with him. I would know, as a man myself, I would know that I f----- up. I must have done something wrong," the star continued on the "Sibling Revelry" podcast. "I have more than an inkling that he does not feel that way. Like [to him,] we're wrong, and he's right. He's one of those narcissistic crazy people. Me and him were always butting heads. Like I said, he was a bad man."

Source: mega The 'Home Alone' star is now a dad to two boys with fiancée Brenda Song.