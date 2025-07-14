Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out With Their 2 Sons in Rare Family Sighting: Photos
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stepped out for a rare family outing with their two sons on a bright, sunny day in Los Angeles.
Culkin, 44, and Song, 37, were spotted enjoying a farmer’s market with their kids, Dakota and Carson, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, July 13. In the snaps, the couple twinned in khaki woven hats and fresh white shirts. The Home Alone actor added a playful pop with pink Crocs and gray board shorts, while Song was on trend in denim cutoffs and dainty white flats.
The couple’s rarely-seen kids were also along for the Sunday afternoon outing. 3-year-old Dakota showed off plenty of personality in a mohawk and a tiny Black Sabbath tee, while 2-year-old Carson looked equally adorable in a gray sleeveless tank and a charming little combover haircut.
Culkin and Song keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight. The two first met in 2014, when Song worked with a mutual friend on Seth Rogen’s comedy Dads. The Disney alum has publicly admitted that her future husband didn’t make a good first impression.
“He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it,” Song recalled in a January interview.
Culkin chimed in, adding, “She was thoroughly unimpressed by me is what I will say.”
Song and Culkin reconnected three years later in 2017 on the set of Changeland, where Song admitted her view of Culkin had changed.
- It's A Boy! Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Secretly Welcome First Child Together — Find Out The Newborn's Sentimental Moniker
- Kieran Culkin Spills He Hasn't Met Bro Macaulay Culkin's Baby Yet, Doesn't Give 'Home Alone' Star Parenting Advice
- Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin 'Aren’t Planning' a 'Huge' Wedding: 'There Will Be a Lot of Stars in Attendance'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I thought he was gonna be my BFF, and then I was like, ‘Oh wait, I kinda have a crush on him,'” Song explained. “I thought I was gonna have my first fling — and that fling has turned into almost eight years and two kids.”
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Have No Plans for a Wedding Just Yet
Song and Culkin became parents in April 2021 with the arrival of their son Dakota. They expanded their family again in December 2022, quietly welcoming their second son, Carson. The A-listers — who got engaged in 2022 — are open about admitting that they have no plans for a wedding just yet.
“We talked about eloping,” The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress shared. “But I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there.’”