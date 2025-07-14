Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out With Their 2 Sons in Rare Family Sighting: Photos

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stepped out for a rare family outing with their two sons on a bright, sunny day in Los Angeles.

Culkin, 44, and Song, 37, were spotted enjoying a farmer’s market with their kids, Dakota and Carson, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, July 13. In the snaps, the couple twinned in khaki woven hats and fresh white shirts. The Home Alone actor added a playful pop with pink Crocs and gray board shorts, while Song was on trend in denim cutoffs and dainty white flats.