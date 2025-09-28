Macaulay Culkin and Seth Green Reunite at Farmer's Market in Rare Outing

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin and Seth Green enjoyed a sunny reunion as they grabbed flowers at a farmer's market on Sunday, July 13. The two actors, who starred together in 2003's Party Monster and 2019's Changeland, displayed their longtime friendship in casual attire. Culkin, 44, donned a white T-shirt, a straw hat, and pink Crocs, while Green, 51, sported a gray beard, making him nearly unrecognizable.

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin and Seth Green reunited at a farmer's market.

Brenda Song, Culkin's fiancée, and their sons also joined what turned out to be a delightful family outing.

Source: MEGA Brenda Song and their sons joined Macaulay Culkin for the outing.

In 2019, Green shared with CBS News his inspiration for Changeland. "I had taken an actual trip to Thailand with my real friend Dan," he recalled. "Everywhere we went, people thought we were a honeymooning couple. All of the experiences we were having felt so beautiful and like another planet."

Green elaborated on how he envisioned the film during his travels. "I kept thinking this is a background for a movie. It felt in my head like Sideways or Garden State. On my actual vacation, I had met a cast of inspiring characters, just people from all different parts of the world who had come for a similar experience," he said.

Source: MEGA Seth Green wrote and directed 'Changeland.'

Reflecting on Culkin's role, Green noted their friendship. "That character is nothing like him, aside from the fact that the character has sorted out what he wants from his life," he explained. "Mac is really one of the most accomplished and well-adjusted people I’ve ever known and we’ve known each other for over 20 years now. When I started conceiving of this character that was meant to represent someone who had abandoned everything familiar and set off on their own to decide what their path was going to be. There’s nobody that could do this better than Mac."

Culkin, often private, has become more open about his life in recent years, particularly since welcoming two sons with Song, who also starred in Changeland.

Source: @brendasong/INSTAGRAM Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin first sparked dating rumors in 2017 while filming 'Changeland.'

Fans got a glimpse into their love on June 17, when Song celebrated their eighth anniversary on Instagram. "8 years and there is still no one who makes me laugh or smile like the way you do," she shared. "No one who makes me feel more seen, heard or loved. My partner in crime, my adventure partner, my best friend, my baby daddy, my favorite everything — thank you. To be loved by you is the greatest privilege. Happy anniversary. I love you."