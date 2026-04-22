Machine Gun Kelly Snuggles Up With His and Ex Megan Fox's Baby Girl in Rare Video: Watch
April 22 2026, Published 7:03 p.m. ET
Machine Gun Kelly is ringing in his 36th birthday with his daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
The "Rap Devil" artist, 36, marked the milestone on Wednesday, April 22, by sharing a rare video with the 1-year-old, whom he shares with his ex Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly Marked 36th Birthday With Rare Video of Daughter
"usually I throw a big birthday party today, but this all I want," he captioned the video, which showed the toddler sitting on his lap as he read a book about farm animals.
In the adorable clip, the little one could be heard chiming in with her own attempts at animal sounds while her father read to her, pausing throughout to give her kisses.
Fans Praised the Father-Daughter Video
"This is the real birthday party brother. Love u forever n ever," one fan said in the comments section, while another wrote, "awe this is the BEST way to celebrate, what better day to celebrate a birthday for the realest guy on earth on earth day 🌎 🎂🫶🏼🤘🏼."
"she’s so smart 🐄🐓," a third added.
- Machine Gun Kelly Gives Rare Glimpse at His and Megan Fox's 'Little Baby Girl' Saga During Cute Bonding Moment: Watch
- Machine Gun Kelly Leaves Another Flirty Comment on Baby Mama Megan Fox's Racy Photos as Fans Wonder If They're Back Together
- Megan Fox Is 'Letting' Machine Gun Kelly 'Stay With Her' After Birth of Their New Daughter: Source
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Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Welcomed Daughter in March 2025
The Holiday in the Sun star, 39, and the musician ended their engagement in 2023 after nearly three years of dating. The Transformers actress was questioned about the split during a "Call Her Daddy" appearance in March 2024, where she brushed off the question by saying the relationship wasn't for "public consumption."
Nearly one year later, Fox and the "Wild Boy" artist welcomed their daughter in March 2025. The off-again, on-again couple reportedly split for good in November 2024, just months before welcoming their daughter. At the time, multiple outlets reported that the Hope & Faith star discovered concerning messages on the singer's phone.
The "Emo Girl" singer is also a father to his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from a previous relationship.
Megan Fox Reportedly Blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Social Media
It remains unclear where the former couple stands, though the Jennifer's Body actress returned to social media in her first post since her split from MGK, who, in turn, wasn't shy about showing love on her photos.
"Stoked I have your phone number," the "Rap Devil" singer wrote in the comments of a photo featuring Fox wearing nothing but a black T-shirt and matching G-string. In another upload, he penned, "Stoked we had a baby."
Sources told TMZ later that month that Fox has since blocked MGK on social media to put an end to the flirty messages.