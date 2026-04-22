Machine Gun Kelly Snuggles Up With His and Ex Megan Fox's Baby Girl in Rare Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly is ringing in his 36th birthday with his daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker. The "Rap Devil" artist, 36, marked the milestone on Wednesday, April 22, by sharing a rare video with the 1-year-old, whom he shares with his ex Megan Fox.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Marked 36th Birthday With Rare Video of Daughter

Source: @mgk/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their daughter in March 2025.

"usually I throw a big birthday party today, but this all I want," he captioned the video, which showed the toddler sitting on his lap as he read a book about farm animals. In the adorable clip, the little one could be heard chiming in with her own attempts at animal sounds while her father read to her, pausing throughout to give her kisses.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised the Father-Daughter Video

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly spent his 36th birthday with his daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

"This is the real birthday party brother. Love u forever n ever," one fan said in the comments section, while another wrote, "awe this is the BEST way to celebrate, what better day to celebrate a birthday for the realest guy on earth on earth day 🌎 🎂🫶🏼🤘🏼." "she’s so smart 🐄🐓," a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Welcomed Daughter in March 2025

Source: MEGA; @mgk/Instagram Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly spit in November 2024, months before welcoming their daughter.

The Holiday in the Sun star, 39, and the musician ended their engagement in 2023 after nearly three years of dating. The Transformers actress was questioned about the split during a "Call Her Daddy" appearance in March 2024, where she brushed off the question by saying the relationship wasn't for "public consumption." Nearly one year later, Fox and the "Wild Boy" artist welcomed their daughter in March 2025. The off-again, on-again couple reportedly split for good in November 2024, just months before welcoming their daughter. At the time, multiple outlets reported that the Hope & Faith star discovered concerning messages on the singer's phone. The "Emo Girl" singer is also a father to his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from a previous relationship.

Megan Fox Reportedly Blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Social Media

Source: MEGA Megan Fox reportedly blocked Machine Gun Kelly on social media.