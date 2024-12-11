Pregnant Megan Fox Dumped Machine Gun Kelly After She Discovered He Was 'Talking to Other Women' Behind Her Back: Source
Megan Fox, who is pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly's baby, reportedly ended her relationship with the musician over his alleged infidelity.
“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source dished to a news outlet.
Soon after, the Subservience star, who announced her pregnancy via Instagram on November 11, allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done" with the relationship.
Due to the “Lonely Road” singer’s “past behavior,” the soon-to-be mother-of-four seemed to have lingering “trust issues” with him.
Still, she chose to “rebuild her trust with Colson and was excited to grow their family together.”
However, Kelly's alleged latest betrayal left her no choice but to end things, the source claimed.
“Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the insider added.
The breakup reportedly took place in Vail, Colo., during the holiday, according to TMZ.
Just days before Thanksgiving, Kelly expressed his excitement about their rainbow baby after the couple’s devastating miscarriage in late 2023.
"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time."
"Don’t worry. after all, I'm about to be a dad again!" he continued.
But the tragic loss had clearly strained their relationship, a source claimed.
“They had a rough time after the miscarriage, and spent time both apart and together processing the tragedy,” the insider dished to Star.
This hardly the first time the pair have gone their separate ways.
In February 2023, Fox wiped all photos on her Instagram, hinting at another rough patch after Super Bowl weekend.
"They've had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but this one seems serious," one insider explained at the time.
By May of that same year, they reportedly sought therapy to address their issues.
"Things are still not back to normal. They were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant," an insider told People at the time, referring to their 2022 engagement.
"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," they added.
As OK! previously reported, Kelly seemed to be in a good place prior to the news about their split.
“He cleaned up his act completely and devoted himself to winning her back,” the insider shared to In Touch of the "Bad Things" rapper, who is now completely sober. “They sort of dropped out of the limelight a bit to work on their issues. He did a lot of therapy, both on his own and with Megan. It took some time for him to prove himself, but he did what he had to do and won her back by committing to finally growing up and living a clean and healthy life.”
