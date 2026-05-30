Mackenzie Shirilla’s Text Messages Reveal Health Concerns Before Fatal Crash

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Mackenzie Shirilla, a 21-year-old known for her role as a driver in the H--- on Wheels incident, reached out to her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, expressing serious health concerns weeks before the deadly crash that led to their tragic fate. In text messages from early July 2022, Shirilla discussed her troubling blackouts, stating, “it’s just gonna get worse.”

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Source: @mackenzieshirilla/Instagram Newly revealed text messages showed Mackenzie Shirilla expressing serious concerns about blackouts.

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Russo, worried about her condition, questioned whether Shirilla could be vitamin deficient, which he believed might be affecting blood flow to her brain. This exchange highlighted the underlying tensions in their relationship, with Shirilla later warning Russo, “Keep treating me like this see where that gets you.”

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Source: @mackenzieshirilla/Instagram Dominic Russo appeared worried about Shirilla’s condition, questioning whether a medical issue could be affecting her brain and behavior.

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The fatal crash occurred on July 31, 2022, claiming the lives of Russo, 20, and their friend Davion Flanagan, 19. Shirilla was convicted of murder and vehicular homicide, receiving a sentence of 15 years to life. The judge described her as “literal h--- on wheels” during the trial, emphasizing the severity of her actions.

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Shirilla attributed her behavior that day to a blackout caused by postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that results in dizziness and fatigue. However, investigators found that she was driving at 100 mph when her Toyota Camry crashed into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, without any indication of braking. In the aftermath, Russo's family accused Shirilla of making threats against their son prior to the incident. An alarming July 2022 incident recorded on Russo's phone captured Shirilla banging on the door, using derogatory names, and threatening to key his car unless he let her in.

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Source: @mackenzieshirilla/Instagram Investigators later determined Shirilla was driving at nearly 100 mph before crashing into a building without attempting to brake.

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Weeks before the crash, Russo expressed doubts about their relationship, indicating a desire to take a break. He wrote to Shirilla, “I don’t want you to think I’m abandoning you. I wish it could work but I don’t think it’s going to at this point especially with the threats.”

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Source: @mackenzieshirilla/Instagram The case gained widespread attention after prosecutors argued the crash was intentional, leading to Shirilla’s murder and vehicular homicide convictions.