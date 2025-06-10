Macklemore's Scary Home Invasion: 2 Men Rob Singer's Seattle Mansion While His 3 Kids Were Sleeping

Macklemore's family escaped a scary situation on Saturday, June 7, after two suspects, who were looking to rob the Grammy winner, broke into his Seattle home while his three young children were asleep in their rooms.

According to a police report shared by a news outlet, the Seattle Police Department said a woman, who was later revealed to be the star's nanny, called 911 before 1 a.m. on June 7 to report that two men had broken into the home and used bear spray on her.