Macklemore's Scary Home Invasion: 2 Men Rob Singer's Seattle Mansion While His 3 Kids Were Sleeping
Macklemore's family escaped a scary situation on Saturday, June 7, after two suspects, who were looking to rob the Grammy winner, broke into his Seattle home while his three young children were asleep in their rooms.
According to a police report shared by a news outlet, the Seattle Police Department said a woman, who was later revealed to be the star's nanny, called 911 before 1 a.m. on June 7 to report that two men had broken into the home and used bear spray on her.
Inside the Scary Night
“She escaped, but three children were still inside the house,” the report said. “[The caller] also added that the house belonged to a high-profile individual…. and that she believed the crime may have been politically motivated for some reason.”
The nanny told officers helped her clean off the mace from her eyes before asking, "Where are the jewels, b-----?"
She said she brought them to the master bedroom, where the suspects allegedly “went through drawers, cabinets and raided the closet full of clothing, jewelry and shoes.”
The Nanny Began to 'Scream'
“[The nanny] began to scream, so they got her up and pinned her against a wall, the shorter one holding her mouth shut,” the report said. “At this point, [the nanny] tried to kick the shorter one in the groin, but was unable to, so she bit onto his hand hard, causing him to let go. [She] then fled through the bathroom and out of the house. [She] knocked on numerous residences before someone opened the door and allowed her inside to call the police.”
When police arrived, they searched the house, which showed “obvious signs of disarray,” and “safely extracted” the three kiddos.
According to another outlet, the address matched the voting record of Ben Haggerty, which is Macklemore's real name.
The singer, 41, shares daughters Sloane, 10, and Colette, 7, and son Hugo, 3, with his wife, Tricia Davis.
Macklemore hasn't addressed the incident on social media. He posted some clips from the BET Awards on June 9 of Doechii slamming Donald Trump.