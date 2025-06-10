Kevin Hart Savagely Disses Sean 'Diddy' Combs With 'Slippery' Baby Oil Joke During 2025 BET Awards: Watch
No one was safe during Kevin Hart's 2025 BET Awards monologue!
The famed comedian fired shots at Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kanye West, Cardi B and more while on stage as the host of the annual awards show honoring people in Black culture at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, June 9.
The most savage part of Hart's roast involved a subtle mention of after-parties — which Combs was infamous for throwing following awards shows and other major events in Hollywood.
Kevin Hart Says 'No' More After-Parties
Hart declared he was "shutting down the idea of after-parties," as the 45-year-old demanded there would be "no after-parties tonight."
"Take your a---- home after this, that's why I did it on a Monday," he continued, reiterating: "No after-parties!"
"That’s where s--- gets slippery, at them godd--- after-parties. We’re learning a lot about people, ain’t we? We're learning a lot. Take your a---- home," Hart added, seemingly referencing the abundance of baby oil Combs allegedly used during his "freak off" parties over the past three decades.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trolled Over Alleged Baby Oil Obsession
When Combs' Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security last year, feds claimed to find more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant inside of the properties.
The raids were part of an investigation that ultimately led to Combs, 55, being arrested in September 2024 and charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's currently in trial in a Lower Manhattan federal district court.
Kevin Hart Shades Kanye West
Hart also shaded West during his monologue on Monday evening, as he pretended to receive a text from the "Heartless" rapper after he was a no-show at the function.
"Oh s---, it’s Kanye. Yep, he says he’s out front, he’s waiting for somebody to invite him in," Hart quipped of the Yeezy designer, 48. "We all saw Sinners, don’t let his a-- in here, so he could fight somebody, so he can fight Playboi Carti again, okay?"
"Nobody let Kanye in, no! Not tonight!" Hart yelled.
Cardi B Called Out for Stefon Diggs Boat Day
Cardi B, 32, caught some heat, too, as Hart called out her recent Miami yacht day outing with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 31 — who was caught on video pulling out a small baggie with a pink substance that appeared to be cocaine.
"No yachts, no boats. Cardi B, no pink stuff. What the f---, none of that stuff," the Central Intelligence actor trolled.
"Everybody’s gonna get hit tonight," Hart warned. "We’re live. It’s gonna be a good time."
Kevin Hart Praises Black Female Artists
Hart's roast also included some praise — including a shout-out to Black female artists in the music industry.
"The women in hip-hop are doing such amazing — I told you guys it’s a matter of giving flowers, so I wanna make sure I celebrate this correctly. Shouts out to Cardi B, shouts out to Meg[an] Thee Stallion. shouts out to Latto, Doechii, just to name a few. You guys are all doing amazing things," he expressed.
"We all love you, we all see you, we all support you. It’s dope as h--- to see how you guys are pushing the godd--- business in music forward. Keep going, ladies, keep going," Hart concluded.