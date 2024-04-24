Mad Viking Beard Co.'s Beard and Body Soap Helps Men Stay Smelling Fresh While Providing Deep Cleaning for the Beard
It’s no secret that men are more prone to body odor than women due to men having more hair and apocrine glands. This is especially apparent in men with full beards, as the thick facial hair provides more surface area for undesirable odor-emitting bacteria to grow. Men with a more active lifestyle also sweat more, increasing the chance of developing an unpleasant body odor that can affect their confidence and social standing.
As part of its quest to provide a total men’s grooming solution, especially for the bearded brothers, Mad Viking Beard Company has developed an all-in-one beard and body soap. While Mad Viking has a beard wash and conditioner designed to wash the beard area, it also offers a soap that provides deeper cleaning not just for the beard but for the whole body, including the face. This is perfect for men who sweat a lot and work in areas such as construction or other various industrial blue-collar jobs, where they get really dirty on a daily basis. Cleaning with harsh soaps daily can dry out and irritate the skin, especially the sensitive face and beard areas, which is why Mad Viking’s beard and body soap is made with gentle, all-natural ingredients while still providing deep cleaning.
The cold-processed bar soap is made with responsibly sourced ingredients and designed to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and condition the hair and skin all in one step without stripping it of its natural oils. It is available in numerous scents ranging from spicy and earthy to sweet and citrusy, from Mad Viking’s ever-expanding masculine scent library. The scent names are inspired by Viking and Norse lore, such as Fjord, Valhalla, Mjolnir, and Jotun’s Brew.
Men with oily or acne-prone skin should look no further than Mad Viking’s Blackout Bar Soap. This natural men’s soap is made with a blend of oils combined with activated charcoal and aloe and scented with peppermint and tea tree essential oils. It can help clear acne and ease symptoms of eczema and psoriasis by drawing out dirt and oil from deep within the pores. Because men’s skin is around 25% thicker than women’s, dirt and oil can seep in deeper, causing blocked pores and pimples. The Blackout Bar Soap helps lift and wash away the dirt while keeping the beard soft and nourished. It’s easy for men with fuller and thicker beards to neglect cleaning the skin of the beard area because it’s hidden under so much hair, so Mad Viking advises them to pay special attention to this area when bathing or showering to prevent dirt and bacteria from accumulating.
Skincare isn’t only for women, and a good skincare routine is just as important for men. Every day, the skin is constantly exposed to a multitude of environmental factors, such as pollution, harsh chemicals, dirt, and the damaging effects of the sun’s UV rays. These factors can lead to a variety of skin issues, including irritation, breakouts, dryness, and more. As the men’s grooming movement continues to gather steam, it’s becoming easier to access information and products catering especially to men’s skincare. Mad Viking provides a full range of products, such as soaps, beard and body lotions, and beard oil that will clean, nourish, and protect the skin, especially sensitive face and beard areas.
“At Mad Viking, we believe that taking care of your body and skin is an important part of your self-care routine,” says Jason Sealand, co-founder of Mad Viking Beard Company. “Our selection of men's soap will help our customers experience the difference of using natural ingredients that are good for them and the environment, as well as leave them smelling great and feeling their best.”