Madelaine Petsch Admits She's 'Still So Close' With Her 'Riverdale' Costars: 'I Am So Lucky'

photo of Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart.
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch exclusively told OK! she is 'still so close' with her 'Riverdale' costars after the show wrapped in 2023.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Madelaine Petsch had to adjust to Riverdale ending in 2023.

"The first year post-Riverdale was all of these different emotions. I missed working with my friends. I was like, 'Where do I go next and what do I want to do?' I had to find out who I was without this giant piece of my identity. I really figured that out this year. I was in this really amazing indie film that was shot in Tulsa, Okla., that lit my creative spark. It's called Pretty Babies. I had The Strangers: Chapter 2 come out, so I had a dream year, honestly," the actress, 31, exclusively told OK! at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

image of The starlet is close with her 'Riverdale' costars.
Source: @madelame/Instagram

The starlet is close with her 'Riverdale' costars.

"I also got to see Camila [Mendes] get engaged," the starlet said, referring to her former costar, who celebrated the milestone with some of her pals in October. "We're all still very close. I think we found this really beautiful bond. We're all off doing or own thing, but we're all still so close. It's so rare, and I am so lucky."

The famous redhead, who played Cheryl Blossom on the CW show, which aired from 2017 to 2023, said being on set was like going to college. "We all lived in the same building in Vancouver. It's such a close connection that you can't get rid of!" she gushed. "You people are stuck with me."

image of Madelaine Petsch said filming Riverdale was like her college experience.
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch said filming Riverdale was like her college experience.

Petsch is ready for what's to come, as she has an exciting new project in the works. "It's going to be a really big, exciting year," she raved.

Prior to the holidays, Petsch was able to stop by T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

"I have a newfound love for F1 after doing a movie where I played a mechanic, and so every time I can, I like to come to these events. T-Mobile is always so supportive, and they like to connect people and make sure we're all connected," she shared. "I am here today to see this new launch and support T-Mobile, which I have been a fan of for years."

image of The actress said she has an 'exciting year' coming up.
Source: @madelame/Instagram

The actress said she has an 'exciting year' coming up.

"That's what is fun about these events — I always run into so many people I know. It really is about connection. I've been in the industry for 10 or 11 years now, I go to places like this and see people I haven't seen in forever," she continued. "It's about connecting and reconnecting. It's really fun. I am very excited to be here."

image of Madelaine Petsch was seen at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile

Madelaine Petsch was seen at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

T‑Mobile transforms switching and puts customers in the driver’s seat with their new 15-minute experience. Switch to the Un-carrier in minutes, all on the T-Life app, with new AI-powered plan matching, the freedom to get a new phone later and same-day device delivery via DoorDash.

At the event, CEO Srini Gopalan and President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, Mike Katz, unveiled the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy. It’s a major upgrade to the switching experience that makes it faster, smarter and hassle-free — all in just 15 minutes with the T-Life (https://www.t-mobile.com/apps) app.

Starting December 1, customers can switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes with the T-Life app.

