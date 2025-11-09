Madelaine Petsch's Hottest Photos: See Her Most Skin-Baring Moments
Nov. 9 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Fit and Bold
Madelaine Petsch never goes out of style.
In an October photoset, the Riverdale star shared a snap of herself looking chic in a two-piece outfit. She sported a long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her ripped midsection and paired it with a matching long skirt.
Petsch also let her signature red hair frame her face as it cascaded down her slim figure.
"If you can't be nice at least be vague <3," she captioned the post.
Hotter Than the Sun
"just gonna leave this here," Petsch teased fans in July, serving them a glamorous shot in a cleavage-baring bikini top. She accessorized with narrow sunglasses to complete the daring portrait.
Getting Her Dose of Vitamin Sea
The Strangers: Chapter 1 actress flaunted her sculpted abs while lying on a wooden deck on the beach. She soaked up the sun in a dark-colored triangle bikini top and high-cut bottoms, relaxing while highlighting her enviably defined core.
"reminiscing about lathering spf 50 on in the sun," Petsch wrote.
High-Glam Mode Activated
Petsch, who slipped into an animal print bikini, enjoyed a sun-soaked beach trip in May.
She shared, "don't call don't text."
Valentine's Day With Her Pals
Petsch had a sizzling and revealing moment when she celebrated Valentine's Day with her friends.
In the dazzling snap, the Hotel for the Holidays star stepped out in a cleavage-baring top with a sweetheart-style neckline and thin straps. She brightly smiled in front of a Valentine's Day-themed cake while holding a stemmed glass with a pink drink.
Missing Summer
In a mirror selfie, the Jane actress set pulses racing in a two-piece string bikini and black miniskirt. She styled her red hair in a high bun for a summery look.
Mommy Long Legs
Wearing a short, floral-patterned, asymmetrical dress, Petsch showed off her flawless and toned legs while posing on a balcony.
"still resetting 🌝," she captioned the post from her Mykonos, Greece, vacation.
Solo Day
While quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Petsch enjoyed some me-time on a striped pool float, posing for a photo in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.
She told her fans, "quarantine has resorted me to trying new things."