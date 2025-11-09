From her head-turning bikini portraits to daring casual looks, Madelaine Petsch never falls short when it comes to showcasing her bold moments.

Madelaine Petsch never goes out of style.

In an October photoset, the Riverdale star shared a snap of herself looking chic in a two-piece outfit. She sported a long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her ripped midsection and paired it with a matching long skirt.

Petsch also let her signature red hair frame her face as it cascaded down her slim figure.

"If you can't be nice at least be vague <3," she captioned the post.