or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > madelaine petsch
OK LogoPHOTOS

Madelaine Petsch's Hottest Photos: See Her Most Skin-Baring Moments

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

From her head-turning bikini portraits to daring casual looks, Madelaine Petsch never falls short when it comes to showcasing her bold moments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 9 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fit and Bold

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch shares hot photos on Instagram.

Madelaine Petsch never goes out of style.

In an October photoset, the Riverdale star shared a snap of herself looking chic in a two-piece outfit. She sported a long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her ripped midsection and paired it with a matching long skirt.

Petsch also let her signature red hair frame her face as it cascaded down her slim figure.

"If you can't be nice at least be vague <3," she captioned the post.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hotter Than the Sun

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch set pulses racing with photos from her summer vacation.

"just gonna leave this here," Petsch teased fans in July, serving them a glamorous shot in a cleavage-baring bikini top. She accessorized with narrow sunglasses to complete the daring portrait.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting Her Dose of Vitamin Sea

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

The actress posed for a hot snap by the beach.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 actress flaunted her sculpted abs while lying on a wooden deck on the beach. She soaked up the sun in a dark-colored triangle bikini top and high-cut bottoms, relaxing while highlighting her enviably defined core.

"reminiscing about lathering spf 50 on in the sun," Petsch wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

High-Glam Mode Activated

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch wore an animal print bikini for the getaway.

Petsch, who slipped into an animal print bikini, enjoyed a sun-soaked beach trip in May.

She shared, "don't call don't text."

MORE ON:
madelaine petsch

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Valentine's Day With Her Pals

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch celebrated Valentine's Day with her friends.

Petsch had a sizzling and revealing moment when she celebrated Valentine's Day with her friends.

In the dazzling snap, the Hotel for the Holidays star stepped out in a cleavage-baring top with a sweetheart-style neckline and thin straps. She brightly smiled in front of a Valentine's Day-themed cake while holding a stemmed glass with a pink drink.

Article continues below advertisement

Missing Summer

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

'summer imy,' Madelaine Petsch captioned the hot photo.

In a mirror selfie, the Jane actress set pulses racing in a two-piece string bikini and black miniskirt. She styled her red hair in a high bun for a summery look.

Article continues below advertisement

Mommy Long Legs

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch posed on a balcony during an August 2023 vacation.

Wearing a short, floral-patterned, asymmetrical dress, Petsch showed off her flawless and toned legs while posing on a balcony.

"still resetting 🌝," she captioned the post from her Mykonos, Greece, vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Solo Day

madelaine petsch hottest photos most skin baring moments
Source: @madelame/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch shared what she was up to during quarantine.

While quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Petsch enjoyed some me-time on a striped pool float, posing for a photo in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

She told her fans, "quarantine has resorted me to trying new things."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.