TRUE CRIME NEWS Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner Avoids Return to Jail After Verbally Abusing Prison Guards in 2023, German Court Rules Source: MEGA A court in Oldenburg, Germany, fined Christian Brueckner over $3,000 on Tuesday, October 13. Brittany Vincent Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Brueckner, the primary suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, won't go back to prison for verbally abusing a prison guard. Instead, Brueckner, 49, was ordered to pay a €3,000 ($3,370 USD) fine by a court in Oldenburg, Germany, on Tuesday, October 13, after admitting that he had insulted a prison officer in October 2023 while he was serving a prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Brueckner Admitted to the Insult in Court

Source: MEGA Brueckner admitted calling a prison officer a 'son of a b----' and apologized.

Brueckner admitted during his appeal hearing at the Oldenburg Regional Court that he called a prison officer a "son of a b----" while he was incarcerated. "In hindsight, I am very sorry for that," he said in a written statement read by his lawyer, Friedrich Fülscher. The regional court ordered Brueckner to pay 150 daily rates of €20 ($22.45) each, plus the costs of the proceedings, according to a report. In Germany, the number of daily rates reflects the seriousness of the offense, and each rate is based on the defendant's income. "It's about an insult, nothing more and nothing less," the presiding judge said.

Article continues below advertisement

He Had Been Sentenced to Six Weeks Behind Bars

Source: MEGA A lower court had sentenced Brueckner to six weeks in prison in December 2024.

A lower court in Oldenburg had originally sentenced Brueckner to six weeks in prison on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Brueckner and prosecutors appealed that ruling, which led to Tuesday's hearing, and Brueckner described the incident differently at his first trial. At the time of the outburst, Brueckner was serving a seven-year sentence at Oldenburg's high-security prison, nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the North," for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal. He was released in September 2025 after completing that sentence, according to a report.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

His Lawyer Said He Had Been in Isolation

Source: MEGA Madeleine McCann disappeared from Praia da Luz, Portugal, on Thursday, May 3, 2007.

Fülscher read a statement from Brueckner explaining that he had been isolated for over a year and a half and had no access to television or radio. Brueckner said he lost control with a prison employee, and the court heard that he had complained to staff members about experiencing pain in the left side of his body. This isn't the only time Brueckner has been found guilty of insulting a prison staff member. In May 2025, a court in Lehrte convicted him of insulting a female prison guard at the Sehnde prison near Hanover, where he called her a "laughing stock" and told her to "shut [her] gob." The court gave him probation and ordered him to write an apology, according to a report.

Madeleine's Case Remains Unsolved

Source: MEGA Germany's Federal Court of Justice will hear an appeal of his 2024 acquittal on Monday, January 11, 2027.