Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Says Police Want to Frame Him, Admits He Was 'Selling Drugs' Just '150 Yards' Near Resort

Article continues below advertisement

Madeleine McCann's prime suspect has revealed new details about his whereabouts on the night the three-year-old disappeared. Christian Brueckner claims he was "selling drugs" just 150 yards from the resort where Madeleine was staying while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, dined with friends nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Brueckner Says He Was Near Madeleine McCann's Resort

Source: MEGA Christian Brueckner claimed he had been selling drugs near the resort where Madeleine McCann was staying.

Madeleine disappeared from her family's vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Christian said he was on a nearby beach that evening. "I was on the beach, not far from Maddie's hotel, selling drugs," he said, per The Independent. "I'd been in Spain and smuggled the weed into Portugal." "I was even stopped by police three times on the street [in Praia da Luz] while they were looking for Maddie. Luckily, they didn't find the drugs. My van was full of them," the prime suspect added.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Brueckner Claims He Tried To Leave

Source: MEGA This is the first time Christian Brueckner spoke out about where he was the night Madeleine McCann disappeared.

Christian said the police presence around Praia da Luz made him want to leave the area. "I was making a quick getaway; there were flashing blue lights and checkpoints everywhere. I just thought, 'Get me out of here,'" he recalled. His account marks the first time Christian has publicly discussed his movements on the night Madeleine vanished.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Brueckner Accuses Police Of Framing Him

Source: MEGA Christian Brueckner claimed police had wanted to 'frame' him for Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

Christian also explained why he had previously refused to discuss his alleged connection to the case. "Because the police want to frame me for the Maddie thing," he said. "I have nothing to do with the little girl's disappearance," Christian claimed. "I would be happy if Maddie turned up tomorrow; then everyone would immediately understand that everything against me is and was staged."

Christian Brueckner Remains A Prime Suspect

Source: MEGA Madeleine McCann vanished from her family's vacation apartment in Praia da Luz in May 2007.