Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Says Police Want to Frame Him, Admits He Was 'Selling Drugs' Just '150 Yards' Near Resort
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 12:31 p.m. ET
Madeleine McCann's prime suspect has revealed new details about his whereabouts on the night the three-year-old disappeared.
Christian Brueckner claims he was "selling drugs" just 150 yards from the resort where Madeleine was staying while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, dined with friends nearby.
Christian Brueckner Says He Was Near Madeleine McCann's Resort
Madeleine disappeared from her family's vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Christian said he was on a nearby beach that evening.
"I was on the beach, not far from Maddie's hotel, selling drugs," he said, per The Independent. "I'd been in Spain and smuggled the weed into Portugal."
"I was even stopped by police three times on the street [in Praia da Luz] while they were looking for Maddie. Luckily, they didn't find the drugs. My van was full of them," the prime suspect added.
Christian Brueckner Claims He Tried To Leave
Christian said the police presence around Praia da Luz made him want to leave the area.
"I was making a quick getaway; there were flashing blue lights and checkpoints everywhere. I just thought, 'Get me out of here,'" he recalled.
His account marks the first time Christian has publicly discussed his movements on the night Madeleine vanished.
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Christian Brueckner Accuses Police Of Framing Him
Christian also explained why he had previously refused to discuss his alleged connection to the case.
"Because the police want to frame me for the Maddie thing," he said.
"I have nothing to do with the little girl's disappearance," Christian claimed. "I would be happy if Maddie turned up tomorrow; then everyone would immediately understand that everything against me is and was staged."
Christian Brueckner Remains A Prime Suspect
"But that probably won't happen, so I remain the prime suspect," Christian added.
German prosecutors named Christian as their prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance in 2020.
Authorities believe Madeleine was kidnapped and murdered, but Christian has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.
Christian was released from prison last year after serving a seven-year sentence for the 2005 r--- of an elderly woman in Praia da Luz.
In April, the Metropolitan Police's Operation Grange received a new cache of files linked to Christian.
The material reportedly included "crucial police files."
"These developments are huge — it shows the Met's interest in Christian is real," a source shared. "They are after him — like the Germans."