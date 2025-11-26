Madelyn Cline Goes Braless in See-Through Lace Shirt: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Madelyn Cline is looking fine! The Netflix star, 27, sizzled in a yellow lace halter top in a Tuesday, November 25, Instagram post. Cline went braless in the sultry design as she ran her hands through long blonde hair extensions.

View this post on Instagram Source: @marcmena/Instagram Madelyn Cline got new hair extensions.

She wore her strands stick-straight and sported a natural smokey eye. Marc Mena posted the video of the starlet showing off her new locks, writing, "Final girl energy, final season impact. @madelyncline and I went to @greatlengthsusa to close out OBXS5 with a BANG! 💥🔥." Fans praised the Outer Banks star's look in the comments section. "Perfect perfect perfect hair king," one person gushed, while another wrote, "Now THAT is perfection 🙌."

Madelyn Cline Reflects on Final 'Outer Banks' Season

Source: @marcmena/Instagram Madelyn Cline stars on 'Outer Banks.'

The bombshell graced the cover of Glamour Germany in November and elaborated about her experience filming the final season of Outer Banks. "[It's] surreal!" she expressed. "I've been working nonstop for the past few years, and 2025 is a year of reflection for me. I'm looking back on the last couple of years, on the people in my life, and the happiness that they're a part of it. This is what I always dreamed of as a teenager."

Source: @marcmena/Instagram Madelyn Cline won a Glamour Women of the Year award.

Cline admitted the overnight fame she experienced from the Netflix series changed her life forever. "Seven years ago, I had no idea who I was or who I wanted to be," she revealed. "Since then, I've learned that not all things, people, and feelings are meant to last forever. Learning that you have to take life as it comes each day was a tough lesson. Now I try to be like water — flexible, not stubborn. And at the same time, to stay true to myself."

Madelyn Cline's Struggles as an A-Lister

Source: @marcmena/Instagram Madelyn Cline loves to live in the moment.

The movie star got real about her struggles with "time," which is something she "can't stand." "I live very much in the moment and often can't believe how happy I am," she admitted. "When that moment is over, I mourn it — and can no longer enjoy the present. I've had to accept that I can't stop time, that moments pass, and that everything is constantly changing. That's profound, isn't it?"

Source: @marcmena/Instagram Madelyn Cline scorched in a sheer halter top.