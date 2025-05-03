What to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 5: Cast, Release Date and More
When Did Netflix Renew 'Outer Banks' for a Fifth Season?
Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke confirmed the series' fifth and final season in a November 2024 statement ahead of the debut of Season 4's second part on November 7, 2024.
The creators penned a joint letter to fans, revealing they were inspired to write the series in 2017 after seeing a photograph of a group of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage.
"That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time," they wrote. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship."
They also called the fourth season "the longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce."
To confirm Outer Banks Season 5, they wrote, "Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."
What Is 'Outer Banks' Season 5 About?
The official synopsis for Outer Banks Season 5 has not yet been released, but all three writers have said they already envisioned the series' conclusion.
"From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting and friendship," the creators said in an Instagram post. "We hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."
In addition, Shannon previously teased that the final season will explore more of Chandler Groff's history, explaining, "Some of the work of Season 5 is going to be going back and understanding why he did it. The story's not over, we're part way through. It's all potential [for Season 5] but I'm pretty sure that's going to be developed, about why he had to do it."
Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'Outer Banks' Season 5?
Outer Banks Season 5 will feature most of the cast members, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant.
Drew Starkey and Austin North will also return to reprise their respective roles as Rafe Cameron and Topper Thornton.
After JJ's death in Season 4, Rudy Pankow will no longer be on board for Outer Banks Season 5.
"When I first found out that JJ was going to risk it all and not make it, I understood it. 'Cause when I read the character breakdown for the audition, it said 'loyal to a fault.' And I think as the stakes got higher and higher, his whole thing is he takes the risk and puts his friends before himself," Rudy said in a behind-the-scenes clip on Netflix's YouTube channel.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Has 'Outer Banks' Season 5 Started Filming?
Netflix has yet to confirm when production on Outer Banks Season 5 will begin. However, multiple outlets claimed the series will start filming in spring 2025.
When Will 'Outer Banks' Season 5 Be Released?
A release date for Outer Banks Season 5 has not been announced as of press time, though it is unlikely to arrive on the streaming platform until 2026.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Outer Banks' Season 5?
Just like its first four seasons, Outer Banks Season 5 will premiere on Netflix.