What to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 5: Cast, Release Date and More

Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke confirmed the series' fifth and final season in a November 2024 statement ahead of the debut of Season 4's second part on November 7, 2024.

The creators penned a joint letter to fans, revealing they were inspired to write the series in 2017 after seeing a photograph of a group of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage.

"That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time," they wrote. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship."

They also called the fourth season "the longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce."

To confirm Outer Banks Season 5, they wrote, "Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."