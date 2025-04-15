Madison Beer Reveals She Was 'Suicidal' and Suffering From Crippling Anxiety at 19: 'I Couldn't Do It Anymore'
Madison Beer came close to ending her life.
The "Make You Mine" singer, 26, reflected on how she was "suicidal" at age 19 as a result of industry pressures placed on her from a young age.
Beer was dropped by her record label and management at 16, but it wasn't until she was 19 that she began to feel the anxiety surrounding her dream to be a pop star.
"I was just in the worst place you could be...I had pushed everything down and ignored and ignored and moved forward, and then one day, it felt like it all just came up. I was suicidal," she revealed to Elle on Tuesday, April 15. "I couldn’t do it anymore."
Although the singer assured fans she is not in that "dark place" anymore, she said that at the time, she was "bitter," "spiteful and angry at the world."
"'Look at what you all have done to me. How dare you take someone who just wanted to f------ sing and perform and be a person, and you ruined me?'” she explained of how she was thinking back then.
Beer — who was discovered on YouTube by Justin Bieber at age 13 — admitted she doesn't think she's cut out to be a celebrity.
"I don’t think our brains were wired for us to be famous and have a million photographers taking pictures of you at every angle, especially when you’re a growing person," she noted. "It’s unfortunately impacted my mental health and my self-view, because I’ve been on camera since I was so young. That gives you an opportunity to notice every flaw and overanalyze yourself."
The "Selfish" singer puts pressure on herself to be perfect so that she doesn't face outside criticism.
"Growing up in the industry, I’ve been made to feel like I can only be a certain way: You don’t talk back to people. You don’t stand up for yourself," the star explained.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Beer credited Chappell Roan for speaking out against record labels during the 2025 Grammy Awards about the lack of livable wages and healthcare for developing artists.
"You don’t make a f------ statement at the Grammys about the music industry. These are things we’re told you don’t do. And to watch her not only do it, but double down every single time — it’s amazing," she praised of the "Pink Pony Club" artist.
Beer struggled at age 16 after being dropped from her label, and at the time, she had no friends and no in-person schooling after making the move from Long Island to Los Angeles. Hearing Roan's words made her feel understood, even though the experience was a decade ago.
"When I was dropped, I felt like these people that had sat me down and were like, 'We’re family, and we love you, and we are going to take care of you forever,' suddenly couldn’t give less of a s--- about me," she said candidly. "At the time, I didn’t have the hindsight to know how f----- up that really was, so hearing [Roan] say that was validating."