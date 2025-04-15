Madison Beer Reveals She Was 'Suicidal' and Suffering From Crippling Anxiety at 19: 'I Couldn't Do It Anymore'

The "Make You Mine" singer, 26, reflected on how she was "suicidal" at age 19 as a result of industry pressures placed on her from a young age.

Beer was dropped by her record label and management at 16, but it wasn't until she was 19 that she began to feel the anxiety surrounding her dream to be a pop star.

"I was just in the worst place you could be...I had pushed everything down and ignored and ignored and moved forward, and then one day, it felt like it all just came up. I was suicidal," she revealed to Elle on Tuesday, April 15. "I couldn’t do it anymore."

Although the singer assured fans she is not in that "dark place" anymore, she said that at the time, she was "bitter," "spiteful and angry at the world."

"'Look at what you all have done to me. How dare you take someone who just wanted to f------ sing and perform and be a person, and you ruined me?'” she explained of how she was thinking back then.