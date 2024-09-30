6 Controversial Things Chappell Roan Has Said: From Election Comments to Her Rant About Toxic Fans and More

In another TikTok video following the backlash, Roan further clarified her stance on the 2024 presidential election and declared she would be "voting for f------ Kamala [Harris]." However, she also reminded her followers that "endorsing and voting are completely different."

"Voting is all we have right now in the system, and so I encourage it yet again: Vote for who in your mind is the best option for what we have right now, because it's all we can do. And I hope this makes it clear that, no, I am not picking the sides of what we have right now," said Roan.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer added, "Yes, one's obviously better than the other, but Jesus f------ Christ. I hope you don't settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don't fully, fully trust because of their blatant actions."

After the release of the update, internet users expressed their confusion over Roan's statements and questioned her political stance. Some, on the other hand, defended the singer-songwriter.

One said, "omg cut it out already where is her pr team."

A second shared, "Another 3 min and a half tiktok video?? i can't wait for the moment y'all realize her music is not that good and that she's just a TikTok artist," while a third added, " This whole thing has been a painful self-own. I hope Roan hires a better PR team and then listens to them."

One user explained, "Kamala Harris is going to go down in history as a genocide enabler, like it or not. Chappell Roan has every reason to not want to be associated with her or to proudly embrace her. Why should she ruin her name and legacy for Kamala?"