6 Controversial Things Chappell Roan Has Said: From Election Comments to Her Rant About Toxic Fans and More
Chappell Roan Yelled at a Photographer
Chappell Roan had an unpleasant encounter with a photographer when she made her first MTV Video Music Awards appearance on September 11. While walking the red carpet at the event, someone offscreen reportedly told her to "shut up," infuriating the "HOT TO GO!" singer.
"You shut the f-- up!" Roan responded, pointing at the individual. "Back off. Not me, b----."
Chappell Roan Held Off on Making an Endorsement Before the 2024 Election
While celebrities — including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish — have finally chosen a candidate ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Roan pushed back in making a decision because she reportedly did not "feel pressured to endorse someone."
Speaking with The Guardian, the 26-year-old songstress revealed she had issues with the government, so she could not make an endorsement.
"There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what's going on in your city," said Roan.
Her remarks immediately garnered harsh condemnation online, leading her to clarify her statements on TikTok.
In the clip, she explained she would like "to be part of the generation that changes things for good" as her "actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me."
"Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement," Roan added.
…Then She Finally Chose Kamala Harris
In another TikTok video following the backlash, Roan further clarified her stance on the 2024 presidential election and declared she would be "voting for f------ Kamala [Harris]." However, she also reminded her followers that "endorsing and voting are completely different."
"Voting is all we have right now in the system, and so I encourage it yet again: Vote for who in your mind is the best option for what we have right now, because it's all we can do. And I hope this makes it clear that, no, I am not picking the sides of what we have right now," said Roan.
The "Pink Pony Club" singer added, "Yes, one's obviously better than the other, but Jesus f------ Christ. I hope you don't settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don't fully, fully trust because of their blatant actions."
After the release of the update, internet users expressed their confusion over Roan's statements and questioned her political stance. Some, on the other hand, defended the singer-songwriter.
One said, "omg cut it out already where is her pr team."
A second shared, "Another 3 min and a half tiktok video?? i can't wait for the moment y'all realize her music is not that good and that she's just a TikTok artist," while a third added, " This whole thing has been a painful self-own. I hope Roan hires a better PR team and then listens to them."
One user explained, "Kamala Harris is going to go down in history as a genocide enabler, like it or not. Chappell Roan has every reason to not want to be associated with her or to proudly embrace her. Why should she ruin her name and legacy for Kamala?"
Chappell Roan Slammed Boundary-Crossing Fans
On TikTok, Roan posted a series of videos in which she called out "creepy" and "toxic" fans.
"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," she said in one of the clips. "I don't give a f--- if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug. That's not normal, that's weird. It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online."
Her statements divided the internet again, as some people suggested she should be open to having "a certain amount of intimacy" when facing her fans.
Chappell Roan Canceled a Show to Perform at the VMAs
On August 29, Roan announced the cancelation of her two shows in Paris and Amsterdam five days before her scheduled appearances, citing "scheduling conflicts." It turned out that she postponed them to attend the MTV VMAs instead.
Frustrated fans immediately filled the comments section with messages to express their frustration. Although Roan apologized again, many branded it a "non-apology."
Chapell Roan Turned Down a White House Pride Event Invitation
During her performance at the 2024 Governor's Ball, Roan disclosed she turned down the Joe Biden administration's invitation for her to perform at a Pride event in June. She later told Rolling Stone she wanted to accept the invitation as she planned to protest the government's involvement in Israel's attacks on Gaza.
"I had picked out some poems from Palestinian women. I was trying to do it as tastefully as I could because all I wanted to do was yell," said Roan. "I had to find something that's tasteful and to the point and meaningful, and not make it about me and how I feel. I don't know if I'll ever get that close in direct sight of the president ever in my life. This is my shot."
While people called her out for not participating in the event, her fans defended her and said she just did the right thing.
One wrote, "Just a reminder that Chappell Roan is the artist who refused to play at the White House for pride bc she didn't support the US gov's support of isr**l, and who raises money at her concerts for Palestinian aid. I would think twice before calling her 'cowardly' and 'uneducated.'"
"That's why she's my favorite artist's favorite artist, and my favorite artist at the moment😩," a second added.