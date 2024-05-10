OK Magazine
10 of Madonna's Best Music Videos: 'Like a Prayer,' 'Vogue' and More

Source: Madonna/YouTube
May 10 2024

Bedtime Story

bedtime story
Source: Madonna/YouTube

Madonna tapped director Mark Romanek for the "Bedtime Story" music video.

"It was this very surreal, dark, kind of amber-colored, somewhat disturbing painting – and I didn't know Madonna, so I was really surprised that this was her taste in art," Romanek said of the material.

In the clip, Madonna becomes the subject of scientific experiments as she rests in a circular dish. She also lies down on a sunflower before delivering an important message about religion in the next scene, which features a child sitting on an octagram.

More Christian symbols appear afterward, including the Metatron's Cube, while they reference artworks by Leonora Fini and Lucien Freud.

Cherish

cherish
Source: Madonna/YouTube

In 1989, Madonna collaborated with Patrick Leonard for her black-and-white music video for "Cherish."

The material delivers Madonna's visuals as she roams around a beach as a merman (Tony Ward) is near her. Its picturesque setting takes fans on a journey while it captures a light-hearted atmosphere that complements the song's lyrics.

Express Yourself

express yourself
Source: Madonna/YouTube

Inspired by Fritz Lang's Metropolis, the "Express Yourself" music video touches on freedom, control and strength while Madonna and her dancers deliver a solid message to promote female empowerment and self-expression.

The material by David Fincher also surprises everyone with scenes featuring Madonna's seductive characters.

Hung Up

hung up
Source: Madonna/YouTube

In 2005, Madonna's music video for "Hung Up" helped the track tie a record with Elvis Presley in the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 singles. She also wowed everyone when she recorded her parts, even after suffering from a horseback riding mishap.

The Queen of Pop dances alongside other people who want to enjoy themselves throughout the video. It efficaciously emphasizes the track's theme and message about letting go and finally feeling happy.

Like a Prayer

like a prayer
Source: Madonna/YouTube

The controversial track "Like a Prayer" landed Madonna a lucrative deal with Pepsi, earning $5 million from the project after receiving mixed reactions for its eyebrow-raising exploration of religion, sexuality and race.

One of the scenes shows Madonna witnessing a crime before praying in a church and dancing with the choir. The parts, however, attract condemnation due to their profane imagery in sacred visuals.

Material Girl

material girl
Source: Madonna/YouTube

Madonna unleashes her Marilyn Monroe side in the music video for "Material Girl." While wearing her pink bodycon dress and sparkly jewelry, she sings her heart out while seducing her wealthy suitors in the material.

Her blonde curls and flirtatious movements complete her desire to highlight materialism and pop culture as the industry's icon.

Oh Father

oh father
Source: Madonna/YouTube

Madonna and Fincher also worked together in her 1989 music video for "Oh Father."

The video reveals the pop superstar's life story by capturing the events from her mother's death to her touch-and-go relationship with her father. Aside from her past, she also haunts everyone with emotional visuals that hit viewers' hearts deeply.

Ray of Light

ray of light
Source: Madonna/YouTube

The music video for "Ray of Light," which director Jonas Åkerlund called the clip his longest shoot ever, was released in 1998.

"We had this diagram that I had in my pocket for the whole production," said Åkerlund. "Let's say you shoot one frame every 10 seconds or so. Then you have to do that for 30 minutes to get like five seconds. Every shot was just, like, such a big deal."

The clip offers scenes like the 1982 Koyaanisqatsi, featuring city streets and kaleidoscopic moments while Madonna dances around. A time-lapse of people's day-to-day lives flashes to highlight everyone's spiritual awakening and personal growth before the new century.

Vogue

vogue
Source: Madonna/YouTube

The Fincher-directed music video for "Vogue" is set in the 1920s and 1930s ballroom era, flaunting its black-and-white pictures that look like the early days of Hollywood.

With her dancers, Madonna sets her true self free to be its message of self-expression and empowerment. The elegant material also gives a nod to voguing, a dance in the underground gay club scene.

"We cut this thing together as quickly as we could," Fincher said of the video. "We shot the video in, like, 16 hours, that was it. She got on the plane and went on her world tour."

What It Feels Like for a Girl

what it feels like for a girl
Source: Madonna/YouTube

Madonna's soothing track "What It Feels Like for a Girl" also has an eye-opening music video that explores the brutal reality of a woman in a man's world. Its dark content includes vandalism, armed robbery and reckless driving that unfolds Madonna's uncompromising message of societal expectations and gender inequality.

