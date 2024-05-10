10 of Madonna's Best Music Videos: 'Like a Prayer,' 'Vogue' and More

Madonna tapped director Mark Romanek for the "Bedtime Story" music video.

"It was this very surreal, dark, kind of amber-colored, somewhat disturbing painting – and I didn't know Madonna, so I was really surprised that this was her taste in art," Romanek said of the material.

In the clip, Madonna becomes the subject of scientific experiments as she rests in a circular dish. She also lies down on a sunflower before delivering an important message about religion in the next scene, which features a child sitting on an octagram.

More Christian symbols appear afterward, including the Metatron's Cube, while they reference artworks by Leonora Fini and Lucien Freud.