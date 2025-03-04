Madonna Exposes Her Chest in See-Through Bra a Few Days Before Rocking Low-Cut Corset Top for Her Oscars After-Party: Photos
Girl gone wild!
Madonna dropped jaws when she showed off her risqué sense of style in a slew of new photos.
On Thursday, February 27, the star shared a picture in which she exposed her chest in a black mesh and lace bra.
The singer, 66, hid her eyes with sunglasses and amped up the look with jewelry around her head and an oversized necklace.
Madonna appeared to be taking part in a photoshoot, as she also uploaded a few pictures in a more covered up outfit next to a woman dressed as a nun.
"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again," she captioned the set. "As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."
Less than a week later, the Grammy winner stunned once again as she prepared to throw her iconic Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 2.
The mom-of-six wore a unique black and lace corset top that featured a low neckline, long sleeves and fingerless arm gloves.
As she got ready, she snapped a picture with boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, whom she was first romantically linked to in 2024 after meeting at a 2022 photoshoot.
The legendary songstress also shared photos from the bash alongside Mick Jagger, her youngest daughters, Stella and Estere Ciccone, 11, and actress Julia Garner, 31, who will portray Madonna if her biopic ever resumes production.
"Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming, but we always pull it off in the end," the superstar captioned the images. "I got to spend time with people that I love and admire !!"
"Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of , my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar) And watching Lil Wayne perform!!!🎉🥂⭐️🍣🇯🇵🈲🎎♥️," she added.
Fans raved over the star-studded party pictures, with one person writing in the comments section, "Endlessly in awe of your beauty. So glad you enjoyed your night! 👁️💎."
"Serving Oscar realness my Queen 👸," said a second, while a third penned, "I hope you and Mick danced together."
According to W Magazine, this is the 17th year Madonna has thrown a post-Oscars bash.
This year's guests also included Best Actor winner Adrien Brody, Best Actress nominee Demi Moore, Best Supporting Actress winner Zoe Saldaña and Adam Sandler.