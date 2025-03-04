Madonna Exposes Her Chest in See-Through Bra a Few Days Before Rocking Low-Cut Corset Top for Her Oscars After-Party: Photos

On Thursday, February 27, the star shared a picture in which she exposed her chest in a black mesh and lace bra.

Madonna dropped jaws when she showed off her risqué sense of style in a slew of new photos.

The singer, 66, hid her eyes with sunglasses and amped up the look with jewelry around her head and an oversized necklace.

Madonna appeared to be taking part in a photoshoot, as she also uploaded a few pictures in a more covered up outfit next to a woman dressed as a nun.

"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again," she captioned the set. "As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."