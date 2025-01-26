Amy Schumer and Madonna Wear Tight Outfits During Night Out in NYC as Singer Brings Her Boyfriend Akeem Morris Along: Photos

"'I have been to h--- and back and let me tell you it was wonderful!' I saw this phrase At a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth. To be a mother and an Artist-Equal parts, joy and suffering," Madonna wrote in the caption alongside some fun shots of her with Morris, in addition to hanging out with her twins, Stella and Estere, 12.

"I can’t imagine living any other life-Here’s to more Love- To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise to anyone being brave,- in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves. 🍷🧎‍♀️♥️," she added.