Amy Schumer and Madonna Wear Tight Outfits During Night Out in NYC as Singer Brings Her Boyfriend Akeem Morris Along: Photos

amy schumer madonna night out
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer and Madonna lived it up in New York City, as they were seen hanging out together in late January.

By:

Jan. 26 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Amy Schumer had a night out with Madonna!

The comedian, 43, captured a fun moment with the legendary singer, 66, via Instagram.

"🎤," she simply captioned the photograph, which was posted on Sunday, January 26. In the photo, the actress, who wore a black top, looked at the camera alongside Madonna, who sported an all-black outfit.

amy schumer madonna night out
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer had a night out with Madonna.

Of course, people couldn't get enough of the pair together. One person wrote, "Who’s that girl? …….. 😃," while another said, "HotAF."

Singer Elle King quipped, "A couple virgins," referring to Madonna's hit song "Like a Virgin."

Schumer replied, "you better believe it."

amy schumer madonna night out
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna posed with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

Madonna re-posted the same photo via her Instagram Story, writing, "Last night was fun!! Thank you @amyschumer."

Madonna also shared a photo alongside her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, a Jamaican-born soccer player.

amy schumer madonna night out
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna said it was a 'fun' night with Amy Schumer.

As OK! previously reported, the pair recently sparked engagement rumors when the pop star was seen wearing a massive diamond on her finger earlier this month.

On January 2, she posted some fun photos from her New Year's celebrations with Morris and her kids Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, and Chifundo "Mercy" James, 18, at 1 Oak Tokyo.

amy schumer madonna night out
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer said the photo (above) had 'no filter' on it.

"'I have been to h--- and back and let me tell you it was wonderful!' I saw this phrase At a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth. To be a mother and an Artist-Equal parts, joy and suffering," Madonna wrote in the caption alongside some fun shots of her with Morris, in addition to hanging out with her twins, Stella and Estere, 12.

"I can’t imagine living any other life-Here’s to more Love- To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise to anyone being brave,- in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves. 🍷🧎‍♀️♥️," she added.

At the time, people were curious about Madonna's relationship status.

"Did Madonna get engaged???" one person asked, while another said, "Has she got engaged? ❤️."

"Wait a sec…are you engaged now?" a third inquired.

The duo have been dating since 2024.

