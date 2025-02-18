NEWS Madonna, 66, Shocks Fans by Going Makeup-Free in New Video as She Parades Around in Skimpy Pink Lingerie: Photos Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna went makeup-free in a new video.

Madonna delighted fans when she announced the re-release of Bedtime Stories for its 30th anniversary, but her appearance in the unfiltered clip she shared on social media created just as much buzz.

Fans said Madonna looked 'mesmerizing' in the new video she shared.

In the footage, which she captioned, “Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon,” Madonna went makeup-free, showing off how great her face looks at 66 years old. She also donned pink lingerie and black high heels. Fans of the “Vogue” singer flooded her comments section to compliment her. "LOVING this bare beautiful face and Italian ROOTS,” one fan wrote, while another said she looks “amazing.” Others piped in to share the singer was “gorgeous 4ever” and “mesmerizing.” Still, one other fan wrote, “No matter what the media has to say Madonna is a legend who can’t be compared.”

Madonna announced a re-release of her album 'Bedtime Stories' coming soon.

Looks aside, a lot of fans shared their excitement for the album’s re-release, calling this “epic news” and the album “delicious.” On February 14, Madonna confirmed more exciting news — she’s working on a new album, which is a sequel to one of her biggest albums of all time, Confessions on a Dance Floor. ”My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!” she shared, adding a bunch of hearts and the words “Confessions Part 2.”

Madonna is working on a sequel to her hit album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor.'

In line with the original album, Madonna detailed she’s working with producer Stuart Price on the forthcoming project. In December 2024, she posted a video of her singing and writing in a notebook while Price was present, noting she was working on new music with him, describing it as “medicine” for her soul. "Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission... I'm so excited to share it with you,” she said at the time. “Who wants to hear new music in 2025!"

Madonna teased new music with Stuart Price will be coming in 2025.