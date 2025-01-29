Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Goes Braless and Frees the Nipple During Paris Fashion Week

While her fashion choices grab headlines, the “Spelling” singer has always been mindful of her mom’s advice.

“My mom is very insistent on me thinking about whether I want people to remember me for my looks. That’s not what I want to be known for. It’s not real,” she shared in a 2021 interview.

Still, she knows modeling is a smart move financially, especially since she became independent from Madonna early on.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she explained. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you."