Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Goes Braless and Frees the Nipple During Paris Fashion Week
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is channeling her mom’s fearless fashion!
The 28-year-old singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, leaving little to the imagination in a daring see-through outfit at the Saint Laurent Homme Autumn 25/26 runway show.
Rocking a sheer black catsuit with nothing underneath but a tiny black G-string, Lourdes made sure all eyes were on her. Even though she draped an oversized leather trench coat over her shoulders, her bold look still put her nipples on display.
She had on minimal accessories, only pairing the ensemble with gold jewelry and black stilettos. Her long, straight black hair flowed effortlessly down her back, completing the sultry vibe.
Her outfit seemed to take inspiration from Rina Sawayama, who wore a similar Saint Laurent look last September, though Sawayama opted for more coverage by keeping the coat wrapped around both shoulders.
Leon — who goes by the name Lola — definitely takes after Madonna, embracing the same confident, boundary-pushing style her mom was known for in her early days.
This isn’t her first time making a statement with bold fashion. She also turned heads at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 fashion show in NYC, stepping out in a ripped black bodycon dress with fishnet details.
That look was just as eye-catching, featuring black and silver strappy heels, a matching top-handle purse and layered silver jewelry. She styled her hair in beachy waves and kept the glam dramatic with smoky eyes and a glossy lip.
- Security Denies Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Entry To Marc Jacobs Fashion Show Upon Late Arrival
- Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Top As She Steps Out In Paris With Designer Virgil Abloh — Get The Look
- This Week's #OutfitGoals: Ellie Goulding In Jean Paul Gaultier, Awkwafina In Dior, More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While her fashion choices grab headlines, the “Spelling” singer has always been mindful of her mom’s advice.
“My mom is very insistent on me thinking about whether I want people to remember me for my looks. That’s not what I want to be known for. It’s not real,” she shared in a 2021 interview.
Still, she knows modeling is a smart move financially, especially since she became independent from Madonna early on.
“We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she explained. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you."
She added, “I enjoy being very involved with the campaigns that I do, so I’m not just modeling.”
Despite her being on her own, Leon and Madonna remain tight. Just a few months ago, the pop icon shared a heartfelt tribute to her eldest daughter on Instagram for her 28th birthday.
“Lourdes, Maria Ciccone Leon!!! Happy Birthday to my first born! My one and only Little Star! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ But there is nothing little about you,” Madonna wrote in October 2024, alongside a collection of photos and videos.
“Big energy. Big heart. Big light. You were and always will be my first true love. Shine Lolita, shine,” she added, including a clip from Leon’s song “Lock&Key,” released under her stage name Lolahol.