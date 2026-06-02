Madonna Seductively Touches Herself Ahead in Sensual Pride Video: Watch

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Madonna is back in the spotlight, and as usual, she’s doing it in a way that has everyone talking. The pop legend shared a bold Pride Month video on X that immediately sparked conversation online. In the clip, she is seen reclining and crawling across the floor in a stylized, pink-tinted setting, with provocative movements and expressive glances aimed straight at the camera.

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Source: @Madonna/X Madonna shared a provocative Pride Month video on X that quickly sparked widespread online reactions.

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Styled in a silky outfit with long gloves and statement accessories, the 67-year-old artist leans into a dreamy, cinematic aesthetic. The visuals include tight close-ups and dramatic framing, staying true to the boundary-pushing imagery she’s built her career on for decades. Alongside the video, Madonna added a short Pride message that blended celebration with her signature tone.

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“Nothing like a Mothers Love......Happy Pride month. See You Soon!” she wrote. The post quickly took off, with fans and viewers flooding the comments section with reactions ranging from admiration to hype-filled praise. “The way she’s been fighting in the trenches for the community since the 80s when nobody was doing it nobody can touch her legacy happy pride month,” one account wrote.

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Another added, “Yaaas Motha give us morrre.” “Happy pride month for us motherrr,” a third penned

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Source: @Madonna/X In the clip, the singer appears in a pink-tinted setting wearing a silky outfit with dramatic, stylized movements.

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Madonna’s connection to LGBTQ+ culture isn’t new territory. At the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper highlighted her impact while presenting her with the Advocate for Change Award. “No single ally has been a better friend or had a bigger impact on acceptance for the LGBTQ community than Madonna,” he said during his introduction.

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When she stepped onto the stage in a packed Manhattan ballroom, Madonna used her acceptance speech to reflect on decades of activism and personal experience. “Fighting for all marginalized people is a duty and an honor I could not turn my back on nor will I ever,” she told the crowd. She also took time to revisit the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, describing how deeply it shaped her life and advocacy. “The AIDS epidemic, the plague that moved in like a black cloud in New York City, and in the blink of an eye,” she snapped her fingers, “took out all of my friends.”

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Source: MEGA Madonna celebrated Pride in her post.

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She continued by recalling the fear and confusion of that era, including desperate efforts to find treatments when options were limited. “I remember the pandemonium and the fear, and people trying all kinds of drugs that didn’t work,” she continued. “And doing my own drug runs to Mexico for my friends to buy experimental medicines that were supposed help cure, but ended up only killing them faster.”

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Madonna also shared memories of visiting friends in hospitals during the height of the crisis, describing scenes that stayed with her for decades. “It felt like I had entered a concentration camp,” she said. “Emaciated bodies in every bed, and all these people who had been abandoned by their families and their friends and their loved ones. I decided to defy the universe and get into every bed and put my arms around as many humans as I could and make them feel loved — and human.”

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Source: MEGA At the GLAAD Media Awards, Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award for her long-standing LGBTQ advocacy.