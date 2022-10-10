Say What? Madonna Seemingly Comes Out As Gay
Madonna appeared to have made a major announcement. On Sunday, October 9, the queen of pop shared a video on TikTok where she seemingly confirmed her sexual orientation.
"If I miss, I'm Gay!" the caption read alongside the cheeky video of Madonna slinging a pair of pink underwear towards the barrel, missing the shot, shrugging and walking away.
The "Like A Virgin" singer's fans went wild in the comments section with one user adding, "Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," while another chimed in writing, "Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??"
While some people were shocked by the announcement, others were not, as Madonna has been famously smooching women like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera for years. "Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes 😂," one user noted while another added, "y'all Madonna has been out as bi longer than some of us have been alive."
As OK! previously reported, the "Material Girl" vocalist has grabbed headlines as of late for her close relationship with Dominican rapper Tokischa. The two musicians were filmed locking lips multiple times and getting quite cozy in a new video for their recently released single, "Hung Up On Tokischa."
Madonna and the "Linda" musician also had a very public make out during their live performance of the tune in June for Pride Month.
Despite appearing to have declared herself a gay woman to the world, the actress was rumored to be getting close to 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell after the pair was seen cuddled up over Labor Day weekend. “They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth,” an eyewitness said of the pair during their outing at the upscale Mr. French restaurant.
Madonna has been married to Sean Penn, as well as Guy Ritchie, with whom she shares 22-year-old son Rocco Ritchie. The chart topper has also famously dated Dennis Rodman, Tupac, Michael Jackson, Vanilla Ice.