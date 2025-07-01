NEWS Madonna's 'Veronica Electronica' Album Featuring Unreleased Remixes Set to Drop This July Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna's 'Veronica Electronica' remix album drops in July, reviving her classic sound.

Madonna, the pop icon known for her reinventions and musical innovations, is poised to release a long-awaited project titled Veronica Electronica. The album will feature rare and unreleased remixes from her acclaimed 1998 album Ray of Light, marking a significant return to the sonic experimentation that made her a pioneer in the industry, as reported by various music outlets.

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna is set to release her new album, 'Veronica Electronica,' in July.

According to sources close to the singer, the album is set to be digitally released and available on silver vinyl on July 25. Fans can now enjoy "Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)," which has already been made available ahead of its official release. The project is part of Madonna's ongoing partnership with Warner Music, which she entered in 2021, bringing her impressive catalog back to the label that first launched her career.

Veronica Electronica is intended as an eight-track companion to Ray of Light, a project that Madonna originally envisioned in 1998. However, due to the original album's success and a long line of hit singles, the remix project was ultimately placed on the back burner. Ray of Light was a monumental commercial success, selling over 16 million copies worldwide and earning Madonna four Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Album.

Source: @Madonna/YouTube Madonna's 'Ray of Light' album was released in 1998.

Industry insiders have speculated that Veronica Electronica may serve as a nostalgia trip for both fans and the artist, bringing back the late '90s musical genre of electronica. This genre, recognized for its hard-hitting electronic dance beats, was defined by influential acts such as Prodigy, Moby, Underworld and Fatboy Slim.

Source: @Madonna/Youtube Madonna won multiple Grammys for 'Ray of Light.'

The album's title itself is a nostalgic nod, reflecting an era where electronica was perceived as a successor to alternative rock. Many argue that the genre, while significant during its time, dwindled as the millennium approached. As one source described, "Electronica had its moment, but it felt like it never really got its due. Madonna's return to this sound exemplifies her ability to elevate and reclaim musical styles."

Veronica Electronica will showcase a collection of newly edited versions of club remixes created by acclaimed artists like Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT and Victor Calderone. Among the highlights is the inclusion of a previously unreleased original demo of "Gone, Gone, Gone," produced by Madonna in collaboration with Rick Nowels.

Source: @madonna/Instagram 'Veronica Electronica' will feature remixes by Rauhofer, Orbit, Sasha, BT and Calderone.

The track listing for "Veronica Electronica" is as follows: **Side A:** 1. "Drowned World/Substitute For Love" – BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit 2. "Ray Of Light" – Sasha Twilo Mix Edit 3. "Skin" – The Collaboration Remix Edit 4. "Nothing Really Matters" – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub **Side B:** 1. "Sky Fits Heaven" – Victor Calderone Future New Edit 2. "Frozen" – Widescreen Mix and Drums 3. "The Power Of Good-Bye" – Fabien's Good God Mix Edit 4. "Gone, Gone, Gone" – Original Demo Version

The upcoming release has already generated buzz on social media, with fans expressing their excitement over the announcement. "I can't wait for this album! Ray of Light was revolutionary, and hearing fresh remixes is beyond thrilling!" one fan tweeted. Such enthusiasm around the project has fueled speculation about potential tour plans or live performances nearing the release date.

Source: MEGA The Material Girl continues to push boundaries with her music.