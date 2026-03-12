Article continues below advertisement

An AI-generated woman has seemingly swindled legions of MAGA men. According to multiple outlets, "jessicaa.foster" on Instagram has racked up 1 million followers since November 2025 by masquerading as a MAGA-friendly U.S. soldier who often posts fake photos with Donald Trump. "Her" bio reads, "america first 🪖🇺🇸" and "yes i have one," with an emoji pointing to a link that leads to an OnlyFans account selling foot fetish content.

'I’m Not a Robot'

Source: @jessicaa.foster/instagram 'Jessica' has 'met' politicians and soccer stars.

The AI woman’s OnlyFans username is "Jessicanextdoor" and her profile states, "Public servant by day, troublemaker by night 🤍. I’m new to this don’t be rude please 😭👉🏼👈🏼. Btw I respond to every message but be patient since I’m not a robot haha." Back on Instagram, "Jessica" can be seen posing in fake U.S. Army garb — sometimes alone with her feet on display or blowing a kiss, but often with other female "soldiers." She's also snapped "selfies" with some high-profile figures, including the president, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Account Gets Plenty of Engagement

Source: @jessicaa.foster/instagram The account's posts often receive hundreds of thousands of likes.

One photo even shows Trump, 79, presenting her with a bouquet of roses in the Oval Office on Valentine's Day. She later shared a picture with the POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump. A post that has amassed 659,000 likes depicts her giving a speech at Trump's Board of Peace conference, which she mistakenly called it the "Border of Peace." Another image of the fake influencer walking alongside the POTUS has so far garnered over 1 million likes.

Source: @jessicaa.foster/instagram Tons of users comment on the page as well.

The first post on November 27, 2025 reads: "If you are a straight guy that like a American army girl stop scrolling and leave a '❤️' 🥺," and shows her sitting in an office with an American flag on the wall in the background. The comments section is full of red hearts, as well as compliments about her appearance. One user wrote, "You are a goddess of beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

OnlyFans Accounts Are Supposed to Be Run by Real People

Source: @jessicaa.foster/instagram The OnlyFans account goes against the platform's terms of service.