Donald Trump's Struggles to Get Through Speech as 'Board of Peace' Signing Draws Embarrassingly Small Crowd After He Pisses Off European Allies

Politics Donald Trump's Struggles to Get Through Speech as 'Board of Peace' Signing Ceremony Draws Embarrassingly Small Crowd After He Pisses Off European Allies Source: mega There was a low turnout at the 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony. Allie Fasanella Jan. 22 2026, Updated 1:24 p.m. ET

Donald Trump gave a lethargic address during the "Board of Peace" signing ceremony at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22. The 79-year-old president sounded hoarse and appeared fatigued as he introduced the new peacekeeping committee he's deemed the "most impressive and consequential board ever assembled." Moreover, the ceremony drew a humiliatingly small crowd with representatives from fewer than 20 countries in attendance. Notably, only one of the U.S.’ traditional Western European allies showed up: Hungary.

"This board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created." - Board of Peace Chairman, President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xo7AwSDdeV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2026 Source: @WhiteHouse/x Donald Trump dubbed the new peacekeeping body 'the most impressive and consequential board ever assembled.'

Donald Trump Invited Dozens of Countries to Join the Board

Source: mega None of the U.S.' traditional Western European allies were in attendance.

While the POTUS invited dozens of countries to join the board formed to resolve global conflicts, only countries Middle East, Asia and South America joined. A senior administration official had previously predicted that 35 countries would attend the signing. The low turnout came as Trump has embittered America's traditional allies with his fanatical efforts to acquire Greenland from NATO ally Denmark. Chaired by the former real estate magnate, the board was initially conceived to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been largely destroyed in recent years due to the Israeli-Palestinian war.

Donald Trump Says 'Board of Peace' Could Replace the UN

Source: mega The president told reporters the board 'might' replace the United Nations.

But a new charter draft makes no mention of Gaza — instead describing the board as an "international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict." Ahead of his trip to Davos, Trump told reporters it "might" replace the United Nations, concerning U.S. allies including France, Italy and Norway. "The UN just hasn’t been very helpful," the U.S. commander-in-chief said during a White House press briefing. "I’m a big fan of the UN’s potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them."

Donald Trump Addresses Absent U.S. Allies

Source: mega Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake during points of the ceremony.

In one awkward moment during his address, he quipped of the attendees, "I like, actually, this group. I like every single one of them. Can you believe it?" adding, "Usually I have two or three that I don’t like. I don’t find them up here." At another point while his son-in-law Jared Kushner spoke, he was reportedly blinking slowly, seemingly trying not to fall asleep. The aging president's hand was also noticeably slathered in makeup in an effort to cover up chronic bruising.

Source: mega Donald Trump's ankles were swollen again at the World Economic Forum.