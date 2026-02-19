or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
politics
OK LogoNEWS

MAGA Wife Goes Crazy Insisting Her Husband Is Straight

Photo of Benny Johnson
Source: MEGA

MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson insists he's straight.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments
Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson’s pregnant wife, Kate, is nursing her husband’s hurt feelings as she battles vicious internet rumors of her spouse's sexuality.

Gossip intensified in late 2025 and early 2026 after far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos made unsubstantiated claims about the Benny's private life, calling the Trump-obsessed media personality a closeted gay man.

Milo, a former Breitbart News editor, previously identified as gay but says he’s now straight after undergoing widely debunked conversion therapy.

Benny Johnson Espouses Anti-LGBTQ+ Rhetoric on His Show

Image of X post by Saeed Jones
Source: @NurseKateJohn/X

Author Saeed Jones aired some dirty laundry between him and Benny Johnson on X.

Author Saeed Jones alleged in 2024 that he once “made out” with Benny, who frequently espouses anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on his eponymous YouTube show, at a 2013 BuzzFeed holiday party.

Benny’s 2014 firing from BuzzFeed was the result of an internal investigation that found plagiarism in 41 of his articles.

Following that, Benny transitioned into a role as a White House press commentator and remains a prominent figure in the MAGA media ecosystem, often appearing on Fox News.

'Being a Beard Isn't Exactly a Great Flex'

Image of X post
Source: @NurseKateJohn/X

Kate Johnson replied to a commenter who called her a 'beard.'

Wife Kate, a nurse and self-professed admirer of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s anti-vax MAHA agenda, responded to a post on X that threw shade at the couple.

“Having 4 kids 5 and younger makes it difficult to have out of the house date nights. Hope that helps,” she wrote.

She also blew up when an X user called her a “beard” in response to a Valentine’s Day post, in which she called being married to Benny her “biggest flex.”

MORE ON:
politics

'People Have Been Talking Publicly' About Benny Johnson's Sexual Orientation for Years

Source: @Yashar/X

Journalist Yashar Ali posted Milo Yiannopoulos' reply to Johnson's threats

The Johnsons, who are expecting their fifth child, have suggested they are "duty bound" to take legal action for defamation against those spreading claims.

Benny threatened to sue Milo in December 2025 for claiming he was gay during multiple podcast appearances.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted Milo’s response to the threats on X, adding, “Milo Yiannopoulos responds to Benny Johnson’s threat of litigation. People have been talking publicly on social media about Benny’s sexual orientation for years — since 2017 — and it’s discussed openly within GOP circles too. Former colleagues of his from BuzzFeed have shared their own accounts publicly as well.”

Image of X post by Kate Johnson
Source: @NurseKateJohn/X

Kate Johnson engaged in banter with her husband's trolls on X.

When Kate announced her pregnancy on X, a commenter replied, “Not bad for a gay dude.”

“How much were you paid to post this?” she replied.

In September 2024, reports surfaced alleging that a Russian-backed media company unwittingly paid Benny and other influencers to produce content, though the podcaster maintained he was a victim of the scheme.

