Kanye West Joined By Milo Yiannopoulos & Ray J At Dinner In Los Angeles After Rapper Met With Donald Trump
A truce? Kanye West dined with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who the rapper said will work on his presidential campaign, and Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J on Sunday, November 27, at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.
It's unclear who else joined the trio, but a hostess revealed Ray J was eating with the musical artist.
This is hardly the first time Ray J, 41, and West, 45 — who both dated Kardashian — reunited.
As OK! previously reported, West and Ray J both attended Candace Owens' documentary premiere on October 12, and they even posed for photos on the red carpet, which took place in Nashville, Tenn.
West has been making headlines as of late — not only did he announce he will be running for president again, but he revealed he dined with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Later on, West released a new video for his campaign, where he spoke about meeting with Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
"I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about was me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard ... it was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes. Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers, so many people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist when he didn't know where the lawyers is, you'll still have your lawyers list. And when all of the lawyers said, 'Forget it. Trump is done.' There are loyalists running up in the White House, right, and my question would be why when you have the chance did you not free the January sixers?" West said in the video, referring to when Trump supporters took over the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Trump confirmed the meeting, but claimed he didn't know Fuentes was attending.
“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,'" Trump wrote.
“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” the former president added. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”