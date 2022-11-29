Kanye West Joined By Milo Yiannopoulos & Ray J At Dinner In Los Angeles After Rapper Met With Donald Trump

West has been making headlines as of late — not only did he announce he will be running for president again, but he revealed he dined with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Later on, West released a new video for his campaign, where he spoke about meeting with Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

"I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about was me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard ... it was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes. Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers, so many people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist when he didn't know where the lawyers is, you'll still have your lawyers list. And when all of the lawyers said, 'Forget it. Trump is done.' There are loyalists running up in the White House, right, and my question would be why when you have the chance did you not free the January sixers?" West said in the video, referring to when Trump supporters took over the Capitol on January 6, 2021.