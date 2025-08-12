or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Bikini Pics
OK LogoPHOTOS

Maggie Q's Hottest Skin-Baring Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q, 46, defies age in her stunning swimsuit photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Time Off

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q typically posts sizzling bikini photos online.

Maggie Q slipped into a colorful bikini and enjoyed kayaking during a vacation in July. For added sun protection, she wore a wide-brimmed straw hat that shielded her face from sunlight while doing the outdoor activity.

She wrote, "Island Summer."

Article continues below advertisement

Here Comes the Sun

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

She usually uploads photos and videos of herself kayaking and paddleboarding.

The Ballard actress showcased her fit figure in a string bikini while standup paddleboarding in June.

"All the good stuff," Q, who also wore a hat in the snap, wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy With Her Fur Baby

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram.

"Just lucky to be here. Thank you for the ❤️…🙏," Q captioned a May update.

In the sweet snap, she affectionately carried her dog, posing for the camera in a colorful bikini and a straw hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Tropical Vacation

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q frequently poses with her dogs.

In December 2024, Q beat the heat and let her beach body do the talking.

She shared, "Time on the water is food for the soul! 🛶🦆🌊."

During the sun-soaked getaway, she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a two-piece bikini and accessorized with a straw hat while strutting on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Life Hacks!

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q is a furmom.

In October 2024, Q shared the important hack she follows when planning a home design.

"Whenever I am conceptualizing a home design, I rely on nature to guide me," she captioned a photoset, which included a bikini-clad photo of herself holding a paint color fan deck beachside. "Natural light makes all the difference when choosing textures and colors. Sometimes unexpected things happen- you get inspired by a combo you weren't thinking about. I live for this stuff!"

She added, "On my newest design project, I'm going to be sharing my journey, which I have never done before. From start to finish, it will be a transformation you won't believe! ❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍."

MORE ON:
Bikini Pics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In Her Happy Place

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

She revealed she is married to Curtis Macnguyen.

Q spent another day on the beach in August 2024, sporting a neon yellow bikini, a wide-brimmed sun hat and sunglasses as she basked in the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Thirst Trap!

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q's husband is the founder of Ivory Investment Management.

"New old jeans. 🌴🌊 #vintagefinds," Q captioned a July 2024 post, in which she posed in nothing but straight-leg denim jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

Showing Off Her Assets

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q was previously engaged to Dylan McDermott.

In September 2023, Q put on a barely-there bikini again to do her favorite water sport again.

"Paddle boarding and kayaking are great exercise. But honestly, I just love being out on the water, with marine life all around me! What's your favorite water sport?🌊," she asked her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Embracing the Summer Vibes

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott met in 2014.

Q showcased her curves in a floral one-piece swimsuit with long sleeves and a high-neck design while promoting her activewear and swimwear brand, Qeep Up.

She shared, "Post workout, into my swim with The Bond Girl in Palm. @qeepup 🌴."

Article continues below advertisement

Bath Time!

maggie q hottest photos
Source: @maggieq/Instagram

Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott got engaged in 2015.

Q had a fun pool day with her dog in August 2017. In the snap, she sweetly hugged her fur baby as the shot also focused on her toned back, which was revealed by her patterned swimsuit with crisscross straps.

She opened up in the post, "He falls asleep on my shoulder when I float him in warm salt water. It just takes patience and trust on their side. For an older dog it gives them such relief on their joints....I HIGHLY recommend this if you have a senior. It's been a miracle for us!!! #adoptdontshop."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.