Maggie Q's Hottest Skin-Baring Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!
Time Off
Maggie Q slipped into a colorful bikini and enjoyed kayaking during a vacation in July. For added sun protection, she wore a wide-brimmed straw hat that shielded her face from sunlight while doing the outdoor activity.
She wrote, "Island Summer."
Here Comes the Sun
The Ballard actress showcased her fit figure in a string bikini while standup paddleboarding in June.
"All the good stuff," Q, who also wore a hat in the snap, wrote.
Happy With Her Fur Baby
"Just lucky to be here. Thank you for the ❤️…🙏," Q captioned a May update.
In the sweet snap, she affectionately carried her dog, posing for the camera in a colorful bikini and a straw hat.
Tropical Vacation
In December 2024, Q beat the heat and let her beach body do the talking.
She shared, "Time on the water is food for the soul! 🛶🦆🌊."
During the sun-soaked getaway, she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a two-piece bikini and accessorized with a straw hat while strutting on the beach.
Life Hacks!
In October 2024, Q shared the important hack she follows when planning a home design.
"Whenever I am conceptualizing a home design, I rely on nature to guide me," she captioned a photoset, which included a bikini-clad photo of herself holding a paint color fan deck beachside. "Natural light makes all the difference when choosing textures and colors. Sometimes unexpected things happen- you get inspired by a combo you weren't thinking about. I live for this stuff!"
She added, "On my newest design project, I'm going to be sharing my journey, which I have never done before. From start to finish, it will be a transformation you won't believe! ❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍."
In Her Happy Place
Q spent another day on the beach in August 2024, sporting a neon yellow bikini, a wide-brimmed sun hat and sunglasses as she basked in the sun.
Thirst Trap!
"New old jeans. 🌴🌊 #vintagefinds," Q captioned a July 2024 post, in which she posed in nothing but straight-leg denim jeans.
Showing Off Her Assets
In September 2023, Q put on a barely-there bikini again to do her favorite water sport again.
"Paddle boarding and kayaking are great exercise. But honestly, I just love being out on the water, with marine life all around me! What's your favorite water sport?🌊," she asked her followers.
Embracing the Summer Vibes
Q showcased her curves in a floral one-piece swimsuit with long sleeves and a high-neck design while promoting her activewear and swimwear brand, Qeep Up.
She shared, "Post workout, into my swim with The Bond Girl in Palm. @qeepup 🌴."
Bath Time!
Q had a fun pool day with her dog in August 2017. In the snap, she sweetly hugged her fur baby as the shot also focused on her toned back, which was revealed by her patterned swimsuit with crisscross straps.
She opened up in the post, "He falls asleep on my shoulder when I float him in warm salt water. It just takes patience and trust on their side. For an older dog it gives them such relief on their joints....I HIGHLY recommend this if you have a senior. It's been a miracle for us!!! #adoptdontshop."