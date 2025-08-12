Maggie Q's Hottest Skin-Baring Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

Article continues below advertisement

Time Off

Maggie Q slipped into a colorful bikini and enjoyed kayaking during a vacation in July. For added sun protection, she wore a wide-brimmed straw hat that shielded her face from sunlight while doing the outdoor activity. She wrote, "Island Summer."

Here Comes the Sun

The Ballard actress showcased her fit figure in a string bikini while standup paddleboarding in June. "All the good stuff," Q, who also wore a hat in the snap, wrote.

Happy With Her Fur Baby

"Just lucky to be here. Thank you for the ❤️…🙏," Q captioned a May update. In the sweet snap, she affectionately carried her dog, posing for the camera in a colorful bikini and a straw hat.

Tropical Vacation

In December 2024, Q beat the heat and let her beach body do the talking. She shared, "Time on the water is food for the soul! 🛶🦆🌊." During the sun-soaked getaway, she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a two-piece bikini and accessorized with a straw hat while strutting on the beach.

Life Hacks!

In October 2024, Q shared the important hack she follows when planning a home design. "Whenever I am conceptualizing a home design, I rely on nature to guide me," she captioned a photoset, which included a bikini-clad photo of herself holding a paint color fan deck beachside. "Natural light makes all the difference when choosing textures and colors. Sometimes unexpected things happen- you get inspired by a combo you weren't thinking about. I live for this stuff!" She added, "On my newest design project, I'm going to be sharing my journey, which I have never done before. From start to finish, it will be a transformation you won't believe! ❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍."

In Her Happy Place

Q spent another day on the beach in August 2024, sporting a neon yellow bikini, a wide-brimmed sun hat and sunglasses as she basked in the sun.

Thirst Trap!

"New old jeans. 🌴🌊 #vintagefinds," Q captioned a July 2024 post, in which she posed in nothing but straight-leg denim jeans.

Showing Off Her Assets

In September 2023, Q put on a barely-there bikini again to do her favorite water sport again. "Paddle boarding and kayaking are great exercise. But honestly, I just love being out on the water, with marine life all around me! What's your favorite water sport?🌊," she asked her followers.

Embracing the Summer Vibes

Q showcased her curves in a floral one-piece swimsuit with long sleeves and a high-neck design while promoting her activewear and swimwear brand, Qeep Up. She shared, "Post workout, into my swim with The Bond Girl in Palm. @qeepup 🌴."

Bath Time!

