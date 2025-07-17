ENTERTAINMENT Maggie Q Teases If Amazon Prime's 'Ballard' Has Been Renewed for Season 2: 'I'm a Realist' Source: Prime Video Fans are eager for the series to return!

Fans are eager to see Detective Renée Ballard take on more cold cases in the hit Amazon Prime show Ballard, and series star Maggie Q teased the possibility of a potential Season 2. “Studios always have options. But we have a writers room, and they’ve been writing away. The arc for the second season is very exciting,” Q, 46, explained in an interview with a news outlet published on Monday, July 14.

Maggie Q Teased a Potential 'Ballard' Season 2

Source: Prime Video Maggie Q stars as Detective Renée Ballard on 'Ballard.'

The Designated Survivor actress made no promises to fans, emphasizing that “shows are so expendable” as the industry was “not what it was before.” “They can throw out a show in two seconds, and it doesn’t make a ton of difference that whole worlds and livelihoods are at stake,” she explained. “I’ve had writers room hired before and then gotten canceled. So everyone’s like, ‘Maggie, of course!’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ There is no ‘of course.’ I am not a negative person at all. I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist.”

'Ballard' Premiered on July 9

Source: Prime Video 'Ballard' has yet to be renewed for Season 2.

Ballard premiered on July 9 on Amazon Prime, introducing a new personality to the Bosch universe. The police procedural, inspired by Michael Connelly’s bestselling crime novels, follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as the newly appointed head of an underfunded cold case division. Titus Welliver reprises his role as Harry Bosch, offering his expertise to support Ballard’s mission.

Maggie Q Can't Confirm 'Ballard' Season 1

Source: Prime Video Maggie Q teased that her and Titus Welliver's characters are set to get closer.

Although Q could not confirm a future Season 2 of Ballard, she did hint at the connection between her and Welliver’s characters gradually growing deeper.

'Ballard' Is a Spin-Off of 'Bosch' Franchise

Source: Prime Video 'Ballard' is a spinoff of the 'Bosch' frachise.