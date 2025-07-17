Maggie Q Teases If Amazon Prime's 'Ballard' Has Been Renewed for Season 2: 'I'm a Realist'
Fans are eager to see Detective Renée Ballard take on more cold cases in the hit Amazon Prime show Ballard, and series star Maggie Q teased the possibility of a potential Season 2.
“Studios always have options. But we have a writers room, and they’ve been writing away. The arc for the second season is very exciting,” Q, 46, explained in an interview with a news outlet published on Monday, July 14.
Maggie Q Teased a Potential 'Ballard' Season 2
The Designated Survivor actress made no promises to fans, emphasizing that “shows are so expendable” as the industry was “not what it was before.”
“They can throw out a show in two seconds, and it doesn’t make a ton of difference that whole worlds and livelihoods are at stake,” she explained. “I’ve had writers room hired before and then gotten canceled. So everyone’s like, ‘Maggie, of course!’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ There is no ‘of course.’ I am not a negative person at all. I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist.”
'Ballard' Premiered on July 9
Ballard premiered on July 9 on Amazon Prime, introducing a new personality to the Bosch universe. The police procedural, inspired by Michael Connelly’s bestselling crime novels, follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as the newly appointed head of an underfunded cold case division. Titus Welliver reprises his role as Harry Bosch, offering his expertise to support Ballard’s mission.
Maggie Q Can't Confirm 'Ballard' Season 1
Although Q could not confirm a future Season 2 of Ballard, she did hint at the connection between her and Welliver’s characters gradually growing deeper.
'Ballard' Is a Spin-Off of 'Bosch' Franchise
"Bosch was interesting, but he was a take-no-prisoners sort of rule breaker," she told the outlet. "He was that guy who always stepped and colored outside of the lines. And with Ballard, she certainly has the same spirit, and that's why she and Bosch connected at times; but Ballard says to Bosch at the end of the series finale, 'I like you; I respect you. And you are good at what you do. But at the end of the day, you don't have to worry about consequences. I do. I have people to answer to.'"
She added, "And so Ballard just had to learn how to play the game a bit smarter, because her way of survival is not as good as his."